AOC Stumps for Abdul El-Sayed: Trump Administration ‘Attacking Women’s Ability to Get an Education’

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week claimed that the Trump administration is actively trying to attack women’s ability to get an education while stumping for Michigan Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (D).

“I’m from the Bronx, where we desperately need doctors and have some of the highest maternal mortality rates in the United States,” Ocasio-Cortez began.

“When we make a business of education, our communities get left behind, and not only should we not be charging interest rates, public colleges should be tuition free, and beyond that, we have to really be asking ourselves what is the utility of putting people in indentured servitude their entire lives for seeking an education,” she continued before proclaiming that the Trump administration “specifically is attacking women’s ability to get an education.”

“Alright, because they put down that list on what they’re making harder, what they’re not going to give people student loans for, and it’s nurses, it’s teachers, it’s social workers,” she claimed before declaring, “They don’t want women to go to college, y’all.”

“They’re defunding the ability for nurses — for people to become nurses, teachers, social workers,” she added.

She also claimed that money and special interests are being used to ensure that “no one can open their ears and their eyes” to give El-Sayed a chance.

“He doesn’t take money from Wall Street. And what he says is that if working people come together across geography, race, difference, and fight so that we all can guarantee healthcare in America. And we all take on these monopolies that are driving up our prices and making our lives impossible, then we can have a better world… And because once you elect one person like that, people will then catch on,” the New York congresswoman said, asserting that people will start electing more candidates like El-Sayed.

“There’s a lot of money and a lot of interest in making sure that nobody can open their ears or their eyes to even give this guy a shot,” she claimed.

Fellow socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is also pulling for El-Sayed in his Senate race against Republican Mike Rogers, supporting the mantra that “if Abdul can win in Michigan, anyone can win anywhere.”