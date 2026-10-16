Exclusive—Republican Governor Candidate Steve Hilton: California Is Salvageable from Democrat Damage

California is salvageable from years of damage inflicted by Democrat leadership, Republican candidate for governor Steve Hilton said during an appearance on The Alex Marlow Show.

When asked by host Alex Marlow if the Golden State is “salvageable,” Hilton quickly said “it is,” noting the things that need to be done to save the state are relatively “straightforward” and “basic.”

“We got to stop the government doing so much and doing so many stupid things. The truth is, we got every advantage in this state. We got the best weather. We got amazing natural beauty. We got incredible talent, energy, entrepreneurs — a kind of tradition of disruptive business-building, whether that goes back over a century to Hollywood or the tech industry,” Hilton said, pointing out that the state has been completely taken over by bureaucratic nonsense.

“Now we got the finest agricultural land anywhere in the world. We can grow anything, do anything, make anything, produce anything. Except we’ve ended up with this bloated nanny state bureaucratic government bossing us around from morning till night, charging us a fortune, the highest taxes in the country to pay for it, telling you how to run your business, how to raise your kids, what kind of car to drive, what kind of tires to use on the car you drive, on and on,” he explained.

“In other words, the answer is stop doing it, leave us alone, and then the rest will be taken care of by the innate strengths of California, but it all starts with changing the political dynamic,” he said, continuing, “So that’s the real question: Can we elect someone who’s going to push back on the cost and craziness coming out of Sacramento?”

The only hope this cycle is in the governor’s race, he continued, identifying it as the “only achievable change right now.”

“There’s a two-thirds majority that Democrats have in both chambers of the state legislature. I’m working very hard with my friends and colleagues there to try and break that supermajority, but that’s not going to happen this year. Most likely, that’ll take two, three, maybe even four cycles to make that progress, but we can win this governor’s race,” Hilton said. “That’s a massive blow against this disastrous one-party rule. And as governor, I would be able to make some big changes quickly.”

However, it is not possible for Republicans to win the governor’s race with GOP votes alone, he continued.

“We’re doing well there. We’ve got a very strong and energized Republican supporter base now, partly because of the energetic and very visible campaign I’ve been running. I’ve been to every one of our 58 counties nonstop, getting people fired up, but we know that we’ve got to get Democrats and independents also to vote for us,” he said.

“And there’s a simple message to that. I mean, look, the practical things I’m offering, everyone supports in California pretty much. Your first 150 grand tax-free, three-dollar gas, capping vehicle registration at 73 dollars. Simple, practical things that would make everyone’s lives better, and there’s many more like that,” Hilton said, providing some examples.

Hilton said there is a barrier for many people who agree they need change but they do not know if they can get themselves to vote for a Republican.

“‘I don’t know if I can vote for someone endorsed by President Trump.’ And so we’re very directly saying to people, look, we get it. I understand, but we’ve had 16 years of doing it one way — 16 years of total one-party rule. Isn’t it time to try something different? Just try it,” he said.

“Just try it for four years and see what the outcome would be. We can’t keep doing the same thing and expect a different result,” he said. “So ‘just try it’ gets to the kind of emotional component of voting, which is also very important,” he added.

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.