Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is calling on Republicans and Democrats in Congress to cut federal spending, balance the budget, and begin paying down the nation’s $40 trillion debt in the third policy installment of his Rescuing America project, asserting Washington’s fiscal decisions are driving up costs for American families.

The latest installment focuses on federal spending as Scott continues rolling out a broader agenda centered on the cost-of-living crisis, following previous proposals targeting healthcare and homeownership.

“Washington is addicted to spending your money. Now, tell me, how is that fair to the hardworking families across our great country who are just trying to make a living?” Scott said in a video provided exclusively to Breitbart News.

“Debt fuels inflation, and our country has a $40 trillion debt. Now that’s a problem. It’s you, the taxpayer, that’s going to be stuck footing the bill,” he continued.

Scott sought to put the size of the national debt into perspective.

“If you spent $1 million every single day since the birth of Jesus Christ, you’d have spent around $740 billion. That’s still less than 2% of our national debt,” Scott said. “I’ve been sounding the alarm over this for years. It’s not going to get any better until something changes.”

“Here are just a few reasons why Congress needs to address its spending problem. This is seven years in a row with deficit spending of over a trillion dollars a year. Interest payments are now bigger than our national defense. Debt is expected to grow twice as fast as our economy over the next decade,” Scott said.

“It’s insane. $58,000 per second is what the government is adding to the national debt. That’s unacceptable,” he added.

Scott linked Washington’s spending to higher costs for Americans.

“Over time, those decisions ripple to you: cost of housing, cost of healthcare, cost of education, and beyond,” he said. “The interest paid on the national debt for fiscal year 2026 is equivalent to over $7,000 per taxpayer. That line item wouldn’t even exist if Congress was fiscally responsible.”

Scott also pushed back on congressional earmarks.

“Now, if it wasn’t bad enough, last year $14.3 billion, billion, of your money went into wasteful pet projects through earmarks,” Scott said. “The government has become completely unaccountable to taxpayers, and Congress has failed to do its job as a responsible fiscal steward for the American people.”

“Our federal debt is a leading reason why everything costs you so much more. It hurts the American taxpayer, not Congress,” he continued. “It’s time to return to fiscal sanity.”

Scott’s Rescuing America project is built around three principles: balancing the federal budget, cutting government regulations, and creating private-sector jobs.

Scott previously laid out the goals of the Rescuing America project in a Newsweek op-ed.

“So, if socialism isn’t the answer, how do we reignite the American Dream? Simple: listen to the American people and make government work for the things that are most important to them,” Scott wrote.

“That means doing three things: drastically reduce government spending to balance the federal budget, shred the massive regulatory regime that has grown out of control in Washington, and make job creation the number one priority through tax cuts, smart investment and good policy.”

Scott also addressed the consequences of continued deficit spending.

“Washington’s obsession with spending has become so reckless that we are now running muti-trillion-dollar annual deficits,” Scott wrote. “These deficits are fueling a $40 trillion debt that costs more than a trillion dollars in interest annually.”

“That’s a trillion dollars that provides zero return for American families. It cannot be spent on national security, Social Security, roads, or Medicare,” he added.

“We cannot tax our way out of this problem,” Scott wrote. “If Congress doesn’t end its spending addiction, critical programs will soon see enormous cuts or cease to exist entirely, interest rates will remain high—and so will prices.”

In the first policy installment, released September 22, Scott focused on healthcare costs and promoted his More Affordable Care Act, saying Americans need “less government in our lives, not more.” Scott said the proposal would bring “more transparency to drive down costs” while allowing families to choose the health plan that best fits their needs, including through HSA-style Trump Health Freedom Accounts that would send federal support directly to individuals rather than insurance companies. The proposal would also maintain protections for pre-existing conditions, allow more plan options, expand interstate competition through state waivers, and increase price transparency.

Scott turned to housing in the second installment on September 29, saying homeownership has “become nearly impossible” and too many young families are struggling.

While agreeing with Zohran Mamdani on the problem, Scott rejected Mamdani’s approach, saying “his socialist agenda is wrong” and would create more government spending and regulation. Scott instead called on Congress to “get government the heck out of people’s lives so hard-working Americans’ money can go a lot further,” saying that would give young families a better chance to own an affordable home.

During a September 18 appearance on Breitbart News Daily, Scott said the American Dream should be attainable regardless of a person’s background.

“Everybody — I don’t care the color of your skin. Everybody’s got to have a chance to live the dream. If you’re living public housing, you have a model like mine that says you can be anything,” Scott said.

He also said Republicans need to better communicate their record to voters.

“We got to tell people,” Scott said. “We got to go tell people what are we doing. We’re the ones who cut taxes on tips. We’re the one that cut taxes on overtime. You know, we’re the ones that make sure we have a military that can make sure Iran does not have a nuclear weapon.”