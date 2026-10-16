The Democrats’ Senate candidates are wrought with problems, from alignments with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) to cousin problems — Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said during an appearance on The Alex Marlow Show.

Scott walked through the major Senate races just weeks ahead of the November 3 midterm elections when Democrats hope to take back the Senate and House. Marlow asked the senator about some of the key races, and he offered his perspective while highlighting the glaring issues with the left’s candidates this cycle.

The South Carolina lawmaker described Iowa as a “competitive race without any question” between Republican Ashley Hinson and Democrat Josh Turek, the latter of whom “has never seen a tax increase he doesn’t like.”

“He’s out of step with Iowans, so good news in that race — the closer we get to the finish line, the better we look. I think that’s fantastic news. Ashley Hinson is doing a really good job. She will finish well. Iowa will remain red to its core,” the senator predicted before moving on to Alaska.

Marlow noted that Democrats are trying “to rig an election” in Alaska by running another candidate with the same name as Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK). Despite that, Scott said the race is “going really well right now,” describing Democrat Mary Peltola as a “terrible candidate” who is likely “not a good human being.”

“When the New York Times comes out against a liberal, that’s just a lot. It doesn’t happen almost ever. And the story after story… about Mary Peltola because of the way she treats her staff, the way she talks about kids with special needs, the way that she talks about women and abortions. I mean, she’s just so over everything that it’s helping Dan Sullivan,” he said. “Dan Sullivan, a former Marine, serving well, doing well, and will remain the senator for the great state of Alaska.”

Scott predicted that former Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), formally kicked out of the upper chamber by Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), is “not coming back to the Senate” either in his race against Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH).

“The good news for us is that the more you hear about Sherrod Brown, the less you like him… Jon Husted is doing a very good job. Will close well. The biggest issue there seems to be affordability. No doubt that Ohioans, like most Americans, are suffering under the bad decisions of the Joe Biden era. Nine percent inflation. Trump has brought it down. We just need to tell the story and create the contrast,” he said, adding that Brown “makes the Democrat Socialists of America look conservative.”

Maine’s Democrat candidate Troy Jackson brings in a different kind of problem, Scott said, highlighting the children he has with his second cousin.

“Troy Jackson has a cousin problem that we should talk about. This guy has had to father some kids with his cousin. That’s a problem number one,” Scott said. “Number two, he says he was he would have run as a communist. He has anger issues that spills out toxically towards women.”

Further, Scott noted that Jackson’s economic policy is to the left of Abdul El-Sayed, putting that in greater perspective by noting that El-Sayed “wants Medicare for all in Michigan.”

“So when you think about Maine and Troy Jackson, he is out of favor with Mainers because he’s outside of his own mind,” Scott said before pivoting to Michigan’s race between El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers.

Scott described El-Sayed as, perhaps, the “most dangerous, radical, weird guy running for the Senate ever.”

“Here’s a person who wants to abolish ICE, defund the police, open prisons. He says that football is racist, and doesn’t like the Detroit Lions or the University of Michigan football team. I mean, come on, man! Then he gets into a fight with one of the most important figures in all of football in the state of Michigan,” Scott explained. “We need to make sure he stays in Michigan and never comes United States Senate floor.”

The senator added, “He is dangerous. Michael Rogers will win.”

In New Hampshire, moderate Republican John Sununu is running against Democrat Chris Pappas — another Democrat who “has never seen a tax increase he doesn’t like,” according to Scott.

“He’s complicit with the Democrat Socialists of America’s agenda and someone who’s so far out of step with New Hampshire that in the place where you say you either live free or you die, John Sununu is going to live free and win. So that’s great news from my perspective,” he said.

Finally, Scott spoke about the race in Minnesota between Democrat Peggy Flanagan, Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) right hand, and Republican Michele Tafoya, noting that the number one issue in the North Star State is “corruption and fraud.”

“And a growing issue of concern is gang violence, all led by the Somalis. The good news for us is we have the right person in Michelle Tafoya running against the wrong person in Peggy Flanagan, who is absolutely responsible for the disaster we see in in the administration in Minnesota around the Somali fraud and no accountability whatsoever,” he said, adding, “Let’s elect Michelle Tafoya and bring Minnesota to the red column.”

Ultimately, Scott told the audience that voters must vote for Republicans to “maintain the firewall.”

“My story is not possible, Alex, outside of America. Our people are good,” he said. “The people who want to change us, they want to change the very DNA of what it means to be American. They’re called Democrat Socialists of America.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.