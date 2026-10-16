Peggy Flanagan Appointed Known Fraudster to Minnesota’s Soft-On-Crime Board

Far-left Minnesota Democrat Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan helped create a soft-on-crime policy board while Somali gang violence continues to go up, and reappointed a known fraudster in 2025 to a leadership position.

In 2021, Flanagan and failed Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz appointed the founder of We Push for Peace, Trahern Pollard, as member of the Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee, which oversees federal grants and compliance.

The committee was created by Minneapolis after the 2020 death of George Floyd to manage “community-led violence prevention and alternative public safety programs rather than traditional policing.”

Between 2021 and March 2025 while Pollard served on the committee, the city of Minneapolis paid his organization nearly $2 million for violence interruption and outreach work. The grants were intended to “provide ‘violence interruption’ services for juvenile offenders” — funding from the Neighborhood Safety Department Flanagan helped establish.

On May 8, 2026, Pollard and another individual were sued for fraud by the state for “misusing charitable assets, violating nonprofit governance laws, lying to the AGO, and running the nonprofit into the ground to steal its business for personal gain.”

In a detailed filing, the Minnesota Attorney General’s office stated Pollard and another individual “improperly used nonprofit assets for their personal benefit, diverting more than $6.5 million. Over $6 million benefitted Pollard personally, who used charitable assets on items like luxury cars, trips to Vegas, child support payments, and funding his for-profit liquor store and car dealership businesses.”

Flanagan thought so highly of Pollard’s work during that time she reappointed him in 2025 to the board.

The Minnesota Senate race has become a sleeper flip for Republicans as Michele Tafoya is within most polls’ margin of error of Flanagan. Republicans have not won a Senate race in Minnesota since 2002.

Tafoya told Fox News recently, “The more that Minnesotans learn about me and my opponent and see what my opponent has failed to do over the last eight years alongside Tim Walz, they’re understanding Minnesota needs change. We need fresh ideas, we need an independent thinker, and they’re jumping on board.”

While Democrats have patted themselves on the back and fraudsters are padding their pockets, Somali gangs are causing mayhem across Minneapolis and beyond in Minnesota thanks to the policies of Flanagan, Pollard, and others.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.