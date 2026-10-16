Trump Oversees More than 40 Percent Drop in Drug Overdose Deaths Since Peak Under Biden

President Donald Trump’s Office of National Drug Control Policy has overseen an enormous decrease in drug overdose deaths since such deaths peaked under former President Joe Biden.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts provisional drug overdose deaths to be 66,478 from May 2025 through May 2026. Comparing these deaths to the more than 112,400 drug overdose deaths under the Biden administration, this represents a 41 percent decrease in drug overdose deaths.

“The continued decline in drug overdose deaths shows President Trump’s National Drug Control Strategy is working,” National Drug Control Policy Director Sara Carter said.

Officials said the 41 percent drop under Trump in drug overdose deaths represents the lowest predicted provisional estimate of such deaths since January 2017, when former President Obama was leaving the White House.

In particular, officials said heroin overdose deaths have decreased by more than 32 percent while synthetic opioid deaths have dropped by more than 19 percent.

Similarly, overdose deaths from psychostimulants, including methamphetamine, declined by over 14 percent in addition to a nearly 7 percent decrease in natural and semi-synthetic opioid deaths, along with an almost 6 percent decrease in cocaine deaths.

“There are over 45,000 Americans alive today because of the bold, decisive, and effective actions taken by this administration to defeat the scourge of illicit drugs,” Carter said. “Even in light of this historic progress, there is still much to be done, because the only acceptable number of overdose deaths is zero.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.