President Donald Trump said Friday there is “zero chance” that he will replace White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and that she will be in his administration “for a long time.”

Trump once again dismissed the idea that he is considering replacing Wiles, the day after Politico released a report saying he was weighing candidates to succeed her.

“Zero chance,” Trump said when a reporter asked him on the South Lawn if he was parting ways with Wiles. “Zero. It was a fake story. Let me just tell you, the Susie Wiles story was a fake story. She’s been incredible.”

Trump called Wiles “phenomenal” and said that Politico “made up” the story.

“We’ve had maybe the most successful first two years–and it’s not even two years–in the history of the presidency. She’s been my chief of staff,” he added. “She’s smart. She’s tough. She just went through a lot with the cancer surgery and the whole thing, and she recovered, fully recovered. She’s phenomenal.”

“We told that to Politico. We said, ‘The story is totally wrong,’ and the only one that matters is me because I’m the one that makes the decision. So they made up fake news. They released it knowing it was a fake story. Susie is here, and she’s going to be here for a long time, ” he added.

Politico wrote that for potential successors, Trump was considering White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, New York Yankees President Randy Levine, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

In his statement provided to Politico for Thursday’s article, Trump blasted the outlet as “TOTAL FAKE NEWS.”

“TOTAL FAKE NEWS Politico doesn’t care about facts, integrity, or honest journalism — it’s why I kicked them out of the White House!” he told the outlet. “Susie Wiles is my loyal and longest serving Chief of Staff — there is a reason for that. She has been with me since the beginning, is my trusted advisor, and has my COMPLETE confidence. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”