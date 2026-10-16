The Democrat nominee for Wisconsin secretary of state proudly stated her “number one priority” is to get driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants — a crusade she has been on for over a decade.

JoCasta Zamarripa, a former Wisconsin state legislator and current member of the Milwaukee Common Council, told WMTV’s Vanessa Kjeldsen this week, “My number one priority is to see the governor sign driver’s licenses for undocumented Wisconsinites into law. And I hope that that governor will be David Crowley.”

David Crowley, another former state assemblymember and the current executive of Milwaukee County, secured Wisconsin’s Democrat nomination for governor on razor-thin margins in the August primary. Crowley has also stated that he supports licenses for so-called “undocumented immigrants,” the Heartland Post reported.

Recently, he compared immigration enforcement to catching fugitive slaves during the period of American chattel slavery:

Zamarripa continued on in the interview, saying “Driver’s licenses for undocumented Wisconsinites is going to improve the public safety of all Wisconsinites, whether they’re fifth-generation U.S. citizens, or brand-new newly-arrived immigrants.”

This was not the first time the secretary-of-state-hopeful has brought up licensing for illegal aliens. In 2015, she sponsored a bill in the Wisconsin Assembly that would “provide driver’s licenses to thousands of immigrants in Wisconsin who lack a social security number because they are undocumented or are in the process of adjusting their status,” FOX6 reported.

“Latinos are great consumers,” Zamarripa said at the time. “Latino and immigrant communities have proven (we can look at the stats) we’re wonderful consumers. We want to plug money into our local economy. This bill. as I said, is not an immigration bill. It’s an economic development bill. It’s a public safety bill.”

While her bill did not pass, 19 states, along with the District of Columbia, allow people to obtain driver’s licenses without proof of legal status of being in the United States.

Republican nominee Jay Schroeder, a former member of the Menomonie City Council and the Town of Menasha board, is running against Zamarripa in the November 3 election.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.