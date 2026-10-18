Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi threatened retaliation against the United States and Israel on Sunday, daring President Donald Trump to “try your luck again” after he endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reelection and warned that Washington could soon “finish the job” against Tehran.

“Last time you wanted to ‘finish the job’, Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too,” Araghchi wrote on X.

Araghchi also accused Netanyahu of seeking to drag the United States into another war to avoid imprisonment.

“Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail, whatever the consequences for Israel—let alone POTUS,” he declared.

Araghchi’s warning followed Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s October 27 election, in which the president praised the Israeli leader’s role in confronting Iran and threatened further military action unless Tehran changed course.

In his Truth Social endorsement, Trump praised Netanyahu as a “Great Warrior Prime Minister” and an “even greater Partner for Peace” in confronting Iran, citing the regime’s longstanding chants of “Death to Israel, Death to America!”

“What Country can survive when things such as this are allowed to be said, because eventually, they always end up being true?” Trump asked.

Trump said Iran had been devastated militarily and financially by the U.S.-Israeli campaign, but warned that further action could follow.

“They have been systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job,” Trump wrote.

Trump also warned that a change in Israeli leadership could leave the United States bearing greater responsibility for confronting Tehran.

“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote.

Netanyahu welcomed Trump’s endorsement, pledging to continue their joint campaign against Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“Together we will complete the mission!” Netanyahu wrote. “Together we will never let Iran’s regime get nuclear weapons.”

Araghchi’s warning was part of a broader wave of threats from Iranian military and political leaders, including explicit warnings against Israel, American troops and U.S.-linked infrastructure across the Persian Gulf.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened Sunday to turn Israel into “scorched earth” if Iranian energy infrastructure came under attack.

“Any attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure, although it will immediately be repaired by our young scientists, will turn the occupied territories into scorched earth forever and drive its usurpers into the Sinai Desert,” IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohabbi wrote on X.

“The world will see what happens,” he added.

The post was subsequently removed from X for violating the platform’s rules.

Iran’s newly confirmed defense minister, Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi, also threatened American troops, warning that another U.S. attack would have deadly consequences for forces stationed across the region.

“The US president should focus on ensuring his forces are withdrawn safely from our region. If he drops a single bomb, he will have to see how many of his troops end up being carried out of the region in a horizontal position,” Akhlaghi warned.

The threats come as Trump has openly discussed the possibility of renewed strikes against Iran, including its heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site.

“Now, we’re looking at Pickaxe Mountain. We may have to go there,” Trump told Newsmax on Thursday. “We’ll take a shot at that one. We’ll knock it out fast.”

The president made the remarks amid reports that the Pentagon had developed contingency plans involving the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, commonly known as the “mother of all bombs,” for potential strikes against Iranian nuclear and energy infrastructure. Trump discussed the conventional weapon during the interview but did not say he had authorized its use.

“We want to make it so that they will never have a nuclear weapon, because if they had it, they would use it, in my opinion, instantaneously,” Trump said.

Akhlaghi, a veteran of Iran’s missile and aerospace industries, was confirmed by parliament Sunday, replacing interim Defense Minister Majid Ebn al-Reza, who assumed the position after his predecessor, Aziz Nasirzadeh, was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes in February.

He has pledged to rebuild Iran’s battered defense-industrial base, accelerate weapons development and establish more secure production facilities, including in mountainous terrain.

Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, also warned Washington and Jerusalem against another military confrontation.

“Testing what has already been tested is a mistake,” Abdollahi declared.

“We are counting the moments until your foolish decisions,” he added.

“The next roar will be much closer, far more devastating, and impossible to intercept,” Abdollahi threatened.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, claimed Tehran had prepared a new operational plan for another confrontation with the United States and Israel.

“The ramblings and repeated threats of these days from American and Zionist officials do not change the reality of the field,” Rezaei wrote on X.

Rezaei claimed Iran had prepared a response more destructive than its previous military campaigns and warned that any new operation would not follow the rules Washington and Jerusalem had come to expect.

Iranian officials also threatened to widen any renewed conflict to energy infrastructure and commercial investments across the Persian Gulf.

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi, a senior adviser to the IRGC commander, warned Sunday that another American or Israeli attack could place regional energy investments and infrastructure within range of Iranian weapons.

“In case of any miscalculation, all infrastructure platforms and energy investments belonging to the aggressors in the region will be within operational range, and their security will be directly jeopardized,” Naqdi said during a speech in Sari, according to Iran’s state-run Press TV.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf separately warned regional governments, investors, and businesses against supporting artificial intelligence and data companies that Tehran accuses of assisting U.S. or Israeli military operations.

“The Persian Gulf Data Authority is coming,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

“To governments, funds, and firms in the region: you are kindly advised to give no resources to any AI or data company aiding invasions or killing children. No finance, equity, land and energy. Assist them and face our enforcement.”

Ghalibaf did not specify how the proposed authority would operate or what measures Iran intended to use against companies that ignored the warning.

Ghalibaf’s warning followed a threat last Sunday from Rezaei, who identified American-linked data centers, artificial intelligence facilities and undersea communications cables across the Persian Gulf as potential targets in another conflict, claiming that approximately $2 trillion in infrastructure and economic interests were at stake.

“The pulse of the American economy in this region runs through our part of the world,” Rezaei warned.

The threats come as Tehran presses Washington to lift its economic blockade and release frozen Iranian assets in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway at the center of their continuing confrontation.

Araghchi reiterated Sunday that Iran was prepared to reopen the strait under a previously proposed arrangement requiring American concessions, including relief from restrictions and the release of frozen funds. Washington has not announced an agreement.

Iran’s claims of emerging stronger contrast sharply with U.S. military assessments of the war, which have documented the destruction of much of Tehran’s naval fleet, severe damage to its missile capabilities and extensive strikes against its defense-industrial infrastructure.

U.S. Central Command has estimated that approximately 90 percent of Iran’s defense-industrial base was destroyed, while American commanders have said rebuilding the country’s naval capabilities could take years.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.