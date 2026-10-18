Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Sunday to “complete the mission” against Iran alongside President Donald Trump after receiving what he called an “extraordinary endorsement” from the president, who warned that replacing Netanyahu could leave America to confront Tehran alone.

Netanyahu thanked Trump on X following the president’s endorsement ahead of Israel’s October 27 elections, emphasizing their cooperation and the unfinished mission against Iran.

“Thank you, President Trump, for the tremendous support and the joint work. Together we will complete the mission!” Netanyahu wrote.

In a video message addressed directly to Trump, Netanyahu hailed the president as Israel’s greatest friend in the White House, praising his leadership in confronting Iran’s nuclear ambitions and threats against the United States.

“President Trump, my dear friend Donald, I’m so honored and humbled by your extraordinary endorsement,” Netanyahu said, adding that there had “never been a greater friend of Israel in the White House.”

Netanyahu credited Trump with confronting what he described as a threat not only to Israel but to Americans, warning that Iran’s leadership seeks nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to American cities.

Praising Trump’s “conviction,” “clarity,” and “courage,” Netanyahu told the president, “You’re focused, laser-focused, on the task of removing this threat from this current generation of Americans, from all future generations.”

“Together we will never let Iran’s regime get nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu pledged in the message accompanying his video, which Trump subsequently reposted on Truth Social.

Trump’s endorsement centered on the confrontation with Iran, whom he accused of threatening the destruction of Israel and the United States, while praising Netanyahu as a crucial partner in countering the regime.

Calling Netanyahu a “Great Warrior Prime Minister” and an even greater partner in confronting Tehran, Trump pointed to the regime’s longstanding chants of “Death to Israel” and “Death to America,” warning that its threats could not be dismissed.

Trump argued that Iran would eventually have acted on those threats had the United States and Israel not intervened, declaring that the regime had since been devastated militarily and financially.

“Iran has been systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job,” Trump warned.

Trump then tied the unfinished confrontation directly to Israel’s election, arguing that replacing Netanyahu would leave the United States responsible for completing the mission against Iran.

“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote.

The president also praised Netanyahu for withstanding intense opposition, including from within Israel, saying he had personally watched the prime minister emerge stronger under extraordinary pressure.

“Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself,” Trump wrote.

Calling Netanyahu the kind of partner the United States needs in Israel, Trump concluded with his formal endorsement.

“Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel,” Trump wrote. “BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

In a subsequent telephone interview with Axios, Trump said he had always intended to endorse Netanyahu but deliberately waited until closer to the election.

“I was always going to do that. I just didn’t want to do it too soon,” Trump said, stressing his relationship with Netanyahu and adding that “it is important that Israel has a person they can count on.”

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Asked whether he could work with another Israeli leader, Trump replied, “Maybe I will, maybe I won’t. Who wants to take the chance?”

Netanyahu, meanwhile, urged Israelis to heed Trump’s endorsement, pointing to their joint campaign against Iran and its regional network as evidence of what their partnership had accomplished.

“We decimated Iran, we decimated the Iranian axis, we pushed off the immediate threat of nuclear weapons on us,” Netanyahu said.

Arguing that Trump viewed their continued partnership as essential to finishing the mission, Netanyahu appealed to voters to “listen to him, weigh his words, and vote for me.”

Earlier Sunday, before Trump’s endorsement, Netanyahu told Israeli security correspondents that his objective went beyond weakening Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities to bringing down the regime itself.

“Our plan is very comprehensive and very determined, to bring about the downfall of the regime,” Netanyahu said. “That is my plan. That is the directive I have given all the security agencies, and that is what will happen.”

Netanyahu warned that Iran would continue trying to rebuild its nuclear program, weapons capabilities, and regional network as long as its current leadership remained in power.

“Like cancer, this will not end as long as that regime remains in place,” he said.

In a Fox News interview Saturday, Netanyahu identified eliminating the Iranian threat as his first priority for another term, followed by expanding the Abraham Accords he and Trump established during the president’s first administration.

“There are many more that are waiting in this precise moment, because they saw our strength, our power and fortitude. And they want to join us,” Netanyahu said of potential new partners in the normalization agreements.

Netanyahu closed his video by praising Trump’s leadership and the significance of their partnership for both countries.

“America has been fortunate. America’s allies have been fortunate. Israel has been fortunate. And the Jewish people have been fortunate to have a leader of such clarity, consistency, conviction, and courage as Donald J. Trump,” he said.