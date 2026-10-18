President Donald Trump endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reelection, describing him as having “been strong, brave, and brilliant.’

In a post on Truth Social, Trump addressed a letter to the people of Israel and warned that “if Israel has the wrong Leader,” which is someone other than Netanyahu, the United States will have to do the job of fighting Iran by itself.

“Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, ‘Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan,” Trump wrote. “What Country can survive when things such as this are allowed to be said, because eventually, they always end up being true?”

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Trump continued, pointing out that “it would have been only a question of time until Iran would have put that ominous phrase into effect.”

“But they have been systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job,” Trump continued. “If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so. Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself.”

Trump continued to highlight how Netanyahu has “endured” and “thrived,” adding that while others in similar situations “would have wilted under the pressure,” Netanyahu got stronger.

Trump added that “this is the kind of Partner that the United States of America is demanding of Israel.”

“Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel,” Trump added. “BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu comes after he previously told reporters that while he had not “thought about it,” he “may endorse somebody in these elections.”