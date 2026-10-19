Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidate Angie Nixon is attempting to demonize Vice President JD Vance yet again, attempting to troll him with a repeated joke about “his eyeliner” and proclaiming that her ancestors built the buildings he walks through.

“They nasty. They lying. The truth ain’t in them,” the Florida Senate hopeful said during a get-out-the-vote rally alongside socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Tallahassee, Florida, this weekend.

She continued:

They push back on the truth with lies. We need to push back on lies with the truth. Again, this ain’t my campaign. This is our campaign. It’s not about if Angie’s gonna win. It’s about if we’re ready to win. If we are ready to change the trajectory of this country. If we are ready to build a new vision for this country’s next 250 years. And so, look, y’all. I need y’all to push back.

She then spoke about her opponent and members of the Trump administration.

“But Ashley Moody, Donald Trump, JD Vance with his eyeliner – y’all know that man told me to get out of this country,” she said. “Shame on him.”

Nixon, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) who denies that she is a socialist, then proclaimed that her ancestors “helped build this thing.”

“The very buildings he’s walking around in,” she declared. “But listen, they can call me whatever they want to call me. They can say whatever they want to say. But with your help, on November 3, they will be calling me senator.”

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Nixon is offended by remarks Vance made on the campaign trail in Lakeland, Florida, as he suggested that socialists who fundamentally want to change the United States of America should simply leave if they hate it so much.

“I hate to say it, right here in the state of Florida, as reasonable and rational and freedom-loving as this state is, you’ve got some real choice Democrats running in the state of Florida,” Vance said.

“Look no further than Angie Nixon, the self-described — it’s almost too easy to make fun of her — the self-described socialist that the Democrats put up against Ashley Moody this fall,” he continued. “Now, one of the things I love about Florida is you have so many people who came to this state legally, of course, from Latin America, people who know that socialism kills, people who saw it in their friends and their family.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, when Angie Nixon calls herself a socialist, I think the right response is to say, then get the hell out of here. You don’t belong in America if those are your views,” the vice president said to applause.

Instead of addressing the specific critique that socialism has no place in the country, Nixon chose to speak about “his eyeliner.”

“I don’t wanna COUCH my words here: I know JD Vance, his eyeliner, and absent Ashley Moody are used to running away from people when things get tough because they care more about themselves and their billionaire buddies than the people they represent,” she said. “But this is my home.”

“The most ordinary man imaginable came to my home state to tell me to ‘get out of America’ while they enjoyed the comfort of buildings my ancestors built,” she added. “Imagine standing on the shoulders of the ppl who built this country & then telling their descendants they don’t belong here,”

Nixon is hardly the only socialist candidate who hides behind her ancestors to promote her radical views. Colorado’s socialist congressional candidate Melat Kiros also claimed she comes from a long generation of “proud, proud black socialists and radicals and fighters that have been naming the fact that, you know, racial justice and economic justice are inevitably intertwined.”