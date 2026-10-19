‘Erin Burnett OutFront’ Crew Overwhelmingly Democrat

The host and crew of CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront are overwhelmingly Democrat, with public records and the staffers’ political activity revealing a strong left-wing tilt on the network’s popular nightly program.

Erin Burnett, the host of the long-running evening show, is a registered Democrat in the state of New York, while most of the 11 senior staff members who were examined are also registered Democrats.

Associate producer Olivia Henrikson has donated to failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams’ PAC, Fair Fight, through the Democrat fundraising apparatus ActBlue. Henrikson also previously produced the “Talking Feds” podcast, which has a “left biased” rating on Media Bias Fact Check. Public records reviewed by Breitbart News show that she is a registered Democrat in New York

While records on the party affiliation of fellow OutFront associate producer Shirley Ying Han were unavailable, she has praised leftist climate activists like Greta Thunberg in past interviews, endorsing their protests against “inaction” on the so-called “climate crisis.” Prior to landing at CNN, she did journalism work in Hong Kong and China.

Susie Xu, OutFront‘s Chinese-born longtime executive producer, formerly worked at CNN’s Beijing bureau before joining Burnett’s crew. Public records show that she is a registered Democrat in New York, with a prior Democratic registration in Washington, DC.

Producer and copy editor Vanessa Juarez is also a registered Democrat in New York, with registration dating to October 2003. Prior to joining CNN in 2012, Juarez held positions at Bloomberg TV, Newsweek, and Entertainment Weekly.

Producer Isabella Rivera, who arrived at CNN in 2017 and joined OutFront last April, is the daughter of former Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera, who has portrayed himself as a moderate conservative who has strayed from the Republican Party to vote for the likes of former President Barack Obama. His daughter has been a registered Democrat in New York since 2012.

Yet another producer, Katie Carver, has been a registered Democrat in New York since 2017.

Senior producer and social media manager Ryan Buckley registered as a Democrat in North Carolina in 2004, though has a separate active New York registration dating to 2008 that does not list an affiliation.

While Burnett’s staff contains a few “undeclared” or “Independent” producers — Aaron Priest, Francesca Giuliani Hoffman, Andrew Haag, and Carmen Conte Widman — no registered Republicans were found working in any senior or production capacity on OutFront in Breitbart News’s review.

The overwhelming Democrat lean amongst Burnett’s staff is worth noting when analyzing the fairness of how political ideas and candidates are discussed on her show.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.