Exclusive — America First Works: Americans More Likely to Get Out the Vote When Trump Administration Accomplishments Amplified

Americans are more likely to get out the vote when the message of the Trump administration is amplified — a mission America First Works (AFW) has been conducting in battleground states, Breitbart News exclusively learned.

The organization has made roughly 3 million contacts in battleground states and districts in its pre-midterm election blitz and found that when voters hear about the accomplishments of the Trump administration, they are more likely to get out and vote. This is critically important, as the election will, as always, come down to turnout. Historically speaking, the reigning party typically suffers in midterm elections as the pendulum swings back, but a victory for Democrats would stall President Donald Trump’s America First agenda, making many of his legislative priorities — including the SAVE America Act — nearly impossible to turn into reality.

Currently, AWF has a field operation active in eight battleground states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, Georgia, and Nebraska. The operation includes canvassers, and they have found that figures improve for Republicans voter turnout the more administration accomplishments are amplified. AWF provided Arizona’s 1st Congressional District as an example, telling Breitbart News that AFW has seen an “11 percent increase in support for the America First Agenda since July, along with a seven percent increase in awareness of positive economic news like the Trump Accounts.”

“Those percentages matter in November, because AFW has made more than 507,000 voter contacts in Arizona alone,” AWF told Breitbart News.

There have been similar victories in other battleground areas as well. AWF said they have made over one million contacts in the swing state of Michigan alone. In Michigan’s 7th and 10th Congressional Districts, there has been an 11 percent increase in voters’ awareness of prescription drug prices falling. Further, AWF revealed that over half of those surveyed in Michigan’s 7th District were not even aware of Trump Accounts, which give $1,000 seed money to every eligible newborn. Ultimately, AWF found that 46 percent surveyed in Michigan’s 7th District were more likely to vote for an America First candidate after hearing about the Trump Administration’s accomplishments.

Similarly, in Pennsylvania’s 7th District, AWF found that over half, 69 percent, said they were more likely to vote for an America First candidate after hearing about the Trump Administration’s accomplishments. That is true in other battleground districts as well, including Wisconsin’s 3rd District and Pennsylvania’s 10th.

“We’ve surveyed voters across the battleground districts, and the result is unmistakable: hearing what President Trump has delivered makes people more willing to turn out,” AFW President Ashley Hayek said in a statement.

“America First is fighting Bidenflation and moving the country toward prosperity and opportunity. The left is offering more government control over your life and fewer choices about your healthcare, your safety, and your rights as a parent. The voters we talk to understand the stakes. Our job is making sure they vote,” she continued.

“Behind President Trump’s leadership, our job is simple: amplify the wins, push back on legacy media narratives, and turn out voters,” Hayek added. “We’ve surpassed 3 million voter contacts this cycle, and the next three weeks are about one thing: making sure voters we’ve talked to cast their ballot.”

These realities come as conservatives warn that the election will, indeed, all come down to turnout, regardless of what the polls currently say.

“It all comes down to who gets out to vote, and you know we get a lot of… communications, as Catherine said, people asking us about this or saying, ‘Wow, I saw this. And what do you do? Talarico is going to win,’ or, ‘Do you really think this the guy in Michigan is going to win?’ And you know, I look at those things, and I look at the numbers, and all I can think about is, you know what? This is going to come down to a point,” Gregg Phillips, who alongside Catherine Engelbrecht launched the platform 7Votes.org, told Breitbart News Saturday.

“Every vote counts, and if we sit this one out, we will wish that we hadn’t,” Engelbrecht added. “Once the results come in and we see the shocking impact it will have in our state houses and on Capitol Hill, where advancements that have been made will most definitely be peeled back, and we will be in a bad place for the next two years. It is critical that we get everybody out to vote, and this is an easy way to start that conversation.”