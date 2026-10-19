Exclusive: Danica Patrick to Fly with Trump to Kansas Rally

Former NASCAR and IndyCar racer Danica Patrick is expected to fly with President Donald Trump on Air Force One to his rally in Kansas on Monday, Breitbart News learned exclusively.

Patrick, the first woman to win a major IndyCar series race, is the latest star to join Trump on the campaign trail ahead of the midterm elections, which are 15 days away.

Over the last ten days, Trump has campaigned with seven-time Cy Young Award-winning MLB pitcher Roger Clemens in Texas, boxing legend Mike Tyson in New York, Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden in Ohio, YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul in Ohio, undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather in Arizona, and former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley in Georgia.

It is unclear if Patrick will join the president on stage at his rally in Kansas, but each of the stars traveling with him thus far has. Trump is slated to take the stage at 7:00 p.m. ET in Wichita.

This will not be Patrick’s first time on the campaign trail supporting Trump. In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, she hosted a town hall event with then-vice presidential nominee JD Vance in North Carolina.

She said she had never voted in an election before but felt compelled to vote in 2024.

“I just want to say I’ve never voted before, but this time around, I have to vote,” Patrick told Vance. “It’s that important.”

“I just want to be clear. I want to get on record — you’re voting for us, right?” Vance jokingly interjected.

Patrick responded, “1,000 percent,” and jested that she would vote twice if she could.

“We don’t do that, we’re Republicans,” Vance said. “We only vote–we vote legally–only one time.”

Patrick quipped that voters can vote twice legally by bringing a like-minded friend to the polls, and the vice president agreed.

Patrick is also a big supporter of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, and spoke at a MAHA summit in Washington, DC, last November.

Trump brought out a number of celebrities on the trail during his 2024 campaign, and he is once again using star power in his midterm blitz in efforts to help Republicans hold their majorities in the House and Senate and win governorships across the country.