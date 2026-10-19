Exclusive — Gregg Phillips and Catherine Engelbrecht on 7 Votes Platform: Midterms Comes Down to What Happens on the Ground

The midterms all come down to what actually happens on the ground, Gregg Phillips and Catherine Engelbrecht, both of whom just launched the platform 7Votes.org, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Phillips walked through the launch of the platform, which helps personalize the mission to encourage others to get out and vote.

“You know, you pick up your phone in the morning, and there’s like a zillion messages from everybody on the planet, campaigns and PACs and parties and everybody, and there’s all these stupid messages like, ‘If you don’t get out to vote, you know, we’re gonna excommunicate you, and President Trump hates you,’ and it just doesn’t even make any sense,” he said.

“And so, what we wanted to be able to do was do do sort of what people do naturally, and that’s make it personal, right? Your friends, your family, your colleagues, people you go to church with, just be able to reach out with them, give them a platform. They’re communicating with them directly. We don’t even have any contact information on them, and so you’re just saying, ‘Hey, don’t forget to vote. You know, double check, be sure you registered to vote. What can we do? How can we help you? Can we come pick you up?’ And let it be let it be personal,” he said, walking through the root of choosing the number seven as the key figure in the platform:

And the the number seven came from first of all — there’s some you know extraordinary biblical connections to the number seven, but beyond that, people have an ability to manage seven people or seven things, and so making this simple, making it easy, spend a minute, maybe two minutes a day, just sending out a text. We give you ideas, we give you examples. You can make up your own, and it’s just been extraordinary. We launched it last Monday. We’ve had thousands and thousands of people already sign up and sign up seven of their friends.

Phillips added that “it all comes down to get out the vote, like the time for gnashing of teeth and complaining, and, ‘We don’t have accountability, and nobody, you know, nobody likes me. Why, why, why?’ The time’s over. You’ve got to vote.”

He added that the No Kings protests are essentially get out the vote events for the other side.

“Now’s the time to get your friends, get your family, get your colleagues, get your churchgoing buddies, and get out to vote,” he said, as Engelbrecht agreed.

“It’s all going to come down to what happens on the ground, and we are hearing so often from folks that just are like, ‘Well, you know, I don’t know. I don’t know if I’m going to go vote. I don’t know. Are midterms that important? I don’t know,'” she said, explaining that their platform is a “conversation starter.

“And part of what, as Greg explained, part of what you find when you log on to 7 Votes is we have pre-cued messages that you can choose to send, and those messages deal with the very thing you just asked. You know, in particular, how important is your vote? And we talk about in the in the pre-prepared text how many races come down to just a few 100 or a few thousand votes,” she continued.

“It’s this shocking statistic that in 2024, you look at all the close races in the House, and and you can make an argument that it was about 7,300 votes that determined the congressional outcome in the House because of narrow races, and so encouraging people that their vote matters, and to participate and to, you know, take the opportunity to get prepared is another thing that 7 Votes does,” Engelbrecht said.

“We’re seeing more and more states like Texas, for example, starts early election on Monday, and the Secretary of State just came out and said that 1.8 million voters in Texas have been put on the what’s called suspense list, which means there will be a different criteria for them when they show up at the polls. And so, 7 Votes already has that baked in. Check your registration. If you’re on the suspense list, here’s what you’re going to need to do. Here’s what you’re going to need to ask, and that’s all in the 7 Votes app, ready to go,” she said.

“So it’s just a way to encourage people, and we’re just we’re seeing people really dig in and enjoy it, and feeling like it’s doing a lot of good,” Engelbrecht added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.