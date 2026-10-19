Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested over the weekend illegal aliens convicted of crimes like murder, rape, and child sex crimes, Breitbart News has learned.

“While Americans enjoyed their weekend, the brave patriots of ICE worked around the clock to arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, drug traffickers, and other dangerous illegal aliens from our communities,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

Among those illegal aliens arrested is Jose Zetina Romero of El Salvador, who was previously convicted of felony murder in Fairfax, Virginia. Carlos Castro-Ramirez of Mexico, who was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Bakersfield, California, was also arrested.

In addition, ICE agents arrested:

Yusniel Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of attempted premeditated murder and theft in Miami, Florida. Ricardo Rafael Bugarin-Carrion, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in Los Angeles, California. Aly Toure, a criminal illegal alien from Guinea, convicted of rape in the Bronx, New York. Anibal Rosales-Velasquez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of assault with a deadly weapon – not a firearm/great bodily injury in Van Nuys, California. Willians Jesus Villalonga-Quiroz, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of strangulation of a pregnant woman and assault and battery in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Frankie Miller, a criminal illegal alien from Liberia, convicted of domestic assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon and FIVE counts of burglary in Marshall County, Iowa. Sergio De Anda-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of domestic violence, burglary – forced entry, and unauthorized use of a vehicle in Palmview, Texas. Marvin Anthony Figueroa-Nunez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of driving under the influence and evading a peace officer in Modesto, California. Carlos Alex Ortiz-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of distribution of a controlled substance in Salt Lake County, Utah. Daniel Delgado-Trevino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Laredo, Texas. Marco Banega, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of distributing, offering, arranging distribution of a controlled substance – cocaine in Salt Lake County, Utah. Cesar Morales-Ruiz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Kansas City, Missouri. Benicio Baza-Carchure, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Rome, Georgia.

“President Trump has made it clear: If you break the law, you will face the consequences,” Mullin said. “We will hunt you down, find you, arrest you, and deport you. Illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.