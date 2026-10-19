Iowa Poll: Republican Ashley Hinson Maintains Lead Against Democrat Josh Turek in U.S. Senate Race

Polling shows Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) maintaining a lead over her opponent, state Rep. Josh Turek (D-IA), in the U.S. Senate race, while the state’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate, Rob Sand, is leading his opponent, Republican Zach Lahn.

Political Polls reported Monday that Hinson was at 47 percent while Turek was behind at 44 percent:

The recent data showed Turek has made a slight gain since another poll from last week was reported. According to Breitbart News:

Turek’s record included voting against three bills restricting DEI policies in Iowa’s public education system, he has flip-flopped on the issue of welfare for illegals, and in an official legislative newsletter he advised illegals on how to avoid ICE detainment, per Breitbart News. … Hinson’s website states that “Every family deserves to feel safe in their home and community. Ashley believes public safety starts with enforcing our laws, supporting law enforcement, and securing our border. She’ll continue fighting for commonsense policies that protect Iowa families while ensuring our immigration system is fair, lawful, and secure.”

Political Polls also showed Democrat gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand at 50 percent, while his challenger, Republican Zach Lahn, was at 45 percent:

According to a Breitbart News report, Sand “attends a far-left ‘LGBTQ+ Open and Affirming’ church that hosts drag shows and indoctrinates young children with gender ideology-infused sex education.” The outlet also noted he wants to bring in more H-1B visa migrants to fill white-collar jobs young people in his state could fill.

Meanwhile, Lahn has characterized his opponent as “a radically liberal Democrat that is running as a moderate,” per Breitbart News.

The polling news came as the outlet reported Friday that “A majority say their minds are made up as to who they will vote for in the midterm elections, but a sizable portion still could be swayed, a recent weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.”