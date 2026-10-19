A foreign national is accused of illegally voting in the 2024 presidential election in Minnesota, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials revealed on Friday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Mukeshkumar Somabhai Chaudhari, a foreign national, after he was charged with knowingly making a false claim of American citizenship to vote in the 2024 election.

“Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement: “Under President Trump’s leadership, this administration will never allow the votes of American citizens to be cancelled out by non-citizens illegally voting in our elections. Only American citizens should be electing American leaders.” [Emphasis added]

Last month, a federal grand jury in Minnesota indicted Chaudhari on two counts of making a false claim of citizenship to vote.

Federal prosecutors allege that in November 2024, Chaudhari signed a voter signature certificate, swearing that he was an American citizen. Chaudhari, prosecutors allege, is not an American citizen and knew he was not when he signed the document.

“Voting is reserved for U.S. citizens, and falsely claiming citizenship to cast a ballot is a serious crime,” ICE’s Travis Pickard said. “[Homeland Security Investigations] has the experience and authority to investigate these cases, and we take that responsibility seriously. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect the integrity of our election systems.”

Chaudhari is facing up to ten years in prison if convicted of both counts.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.