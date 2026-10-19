Federal investigators reportedly collected garbage from Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) home in Washington, DC, searching for her DNA in connection with an immigration-related fraud case that prompted a raid on her residence last week.

Last week, agents with the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit raided Omar’s D.C. residence after a federal judge approved a search warrant.

Investigators seized Omar’s cellphone and have subpoenaed her family members in a case that reportedly centers on whether the Somalia-born congresswoman or her father lied about her age in her naturalization application.

A report from NewsNation suggests that before the raid investigators collected garbage from Omar’s home in an effort to obtain her DNA:

Multiple sources familiar with the probe tell NewsNation that potential DNA evidence is critical to the investigation into Omar. They say the case is broader than the public may assume based on longstanding accusations surrounding her immigration history and marital status. [Emphasis added] The investigation encompasses family members of the congresswoman, with evidence expected to go before a grand jury, sources said. Relatives of the lawmaker have been named in some of the subpoenas issued by federal prosecutors, NewsNation has reported. [Emphasis added]

Another report from NewsNation details how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had been looking into Omar for months before the raid last week. In January, for example, ICE agents reportedly met with Scott Johnson of Powerline Blog.

Powerline Blog was one of the first online news sources to publish allegations of immigration fraud by Omar, including the claim that she married her brother to help him more quickly secure naturalized American citizenship.

“They asked me questions that related to issues of [Omar’s] immigration and naturalization and also questions related to her father, which would bear on the same issue,” Johnson told NewsNation. “So I inferred at the end of that hour, and from other help that they asked me for, that they were looking at a possible civil proceeding that might lead to her denaturalization.”

Along with the immigration probe into Omar, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro revealed this week that her office has opened a financial investigation into the congresswoman, perhaps picking up an investigation that the Biden administration had started into her reported multimillion-dollar net worth.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.