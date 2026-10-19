Trump’s Kansas Crowd ‘Blew the Roof Off the Arena’

President Donald Trump’s Monday evening rally outside of Wichita, Kansas, saw thousands of attendees lined outside the arena and “every seat filled” as he continues to barnstorm the country ahead of the November midterm elections.

Appearing in the state to boost Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, Trump’s visit showcases what the White House called “his proven record of results that put Kansas workers, families, seniors, farmers, and communities first.”

Among the accomplishments listed are $222 million in rural healthcare funding, direct support for ranchers, and boosting military installations in the state.

One of the opening acts for the rally was legendary singer Ted Nugent, who said, “I love real Kansas! Real America … the agenda is clear: there’s a cutting line between communism and we the people: let’s vote for we the people.”

As President Trump made his entrance to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless America,” the atmosphere went nuclear.

“Absolutely wild crowd for President Trump in Kansas. The crowd basically blew the roof off the arena when President Trump came out,” wrote One America News’s Daniel Baldwin on X.

On Truth Social ahead of the rally, President Trump went after the state’s Democrat nominee, Adam Hamilton, in a lengthy endorsement of Marshall:

Senator Roger Marshall’s opponent, Adam Hamilton, is a Radical Left Phony who is pretending to be a moderate because he does not have the courage to tell Kansas the truth about who he really is. Hamilton opposed my Travel Ban to keep Terrorists and Extremists out of our Country. He supports flooding Kansas with unvetted refugees from the most dangerous places on earth. Adam Hamilton used church dollars to fund anti-religious transgender activists who openly mock Jesus. He promotes a document listing 125 different genders, and directs his followers to 7 different websites to make children transgender. Adam Hamilton stated that he believes America is systemically racist. He said that white people must “repent” for being white, and that Kansans should repent for eating beef because you are causing global warming. He donated to Kamala Harris, Crooked Joe Biden, and Barack Hussein Obama and, very importantly, Adam Hamilton wants to take away your guns — He has an “F” rating from the N.R.A. With Roger Marshall in the Senate and me as your President, we will ALWAYS protect your Second Amendment right to KEEP AND BEAR ARMS! On November 3rd, you need to send a very strange Adam Hamilton back home, and RE-ELECT one of the Greatest Senators in our Country, Roger Marshall, to defend Kansas Values and COMMON SENSE. Roger Marshall is the Number One Champion fighting to protect hardworking Americans and Small Businesses from predatory Credit Card companies and out-of-control swipe fees. Roger’s Bill to end these rip offs will save the typical American 2,000 Dollars a year and, if you vote for Roger and a Republican Congress, I will sign it into LAW! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.