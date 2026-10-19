VIDEO — Kansas: Democrat U.S. Senate Candidate Adam Hamilton Admits Failing to Report Church Camp Pedophile

Kansas’s U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton (D) admitted he failed to call police to report a pedophile who targeted children at his church camp years ago, challenger Sen. Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said Sunday.

Marshall shared a clip of Hamilton speaking with a CNN reporter who asked him, “Would you have done anything differently in that situation?” The Democrat replied, “Absolutely. Like, we should have called the police immediately,” However, he said, reporting pedophiles was not part of their policy at the time:

In response to the clip, Marshall said, “After spending MILLIONS of dollars on glossy ads trying to lie about it, Adam Hamilton finally admits to CNN he did NOT call the police to report a pedophile at his church camp. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Hamilton allowed the sex predator back as a camp counselor the following year, where he molested another child.”

Marshall’s campaign previously released an ad accusing Hamilton of not reporting the suspect, the New York Post reported October 2:

Hamilton, who has served as lead pastor at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood for more than three decades, caught flak from a Democratic primary opponent for allowing the employment of Scott Moore, a church volunteer accused of molesting teenage boys at two retreats in 2005 and 2006. The Marshall ad, part of a $1.2 million buy that will run statewide on broadcast, cable, and streaming services beginning this weekend, says Hamilton let the ‘child predator’ return as a camp counselor in 2006 after allegations by two of his victims were ignored.

Marshall has also accused Hamilton’s staff of publicly shaming the boys “in defense of the child predator’s reputation.”

Hamilton, who told church congregants he was running as an “‘independent-minded’ candidate on the Democratic ticket for the United States Senate,” has railed against billionaires and special interests but has profited handsomely from his church and has a net worth of up to $20 million while earning a salary over twice that of U.S. Senators, Breitbart News reported.

Click here to read more articles about Marshall and here for more on Hamilton.