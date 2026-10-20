Jaime West, a Democrat running for county council in Fayette County, Indiana, has admitted to drinking three beers ahead of her bizarre performance at a recent forum, which featured her slurring her speech and expressing her desire to fire all Republicans because she does not like them.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, West admitted to drinking before the forum, although she denied being overly intoxicated.

“I’m going to be completely straight with you. A lot of people assumed you might have had a drink before you did that interview. Did you?” Morgan asked.

West admitted to having a Coors Light before adding, “maybe a couple.”

“I was nervous!” she exclaimed. “I was going into a room full of Republicans.”

When given another chance to be “completely honest and transparent” about what she consumed, West owned up.

“Alright, three. Three beers. What do you want me to say, man? I had three beers,” West said.

When asked if she accepts that she may have been a little intoxicated during the forum, West downplayed the proposal.

“Not that intoxicated, but I do know what I’m talking about,” she said, contending that she was completely sober for the current interview.

“Well, look, you said some very inflammatory things about Republicans,” Morgan said. “You wanted to fire them all. You called them racist and dumb, and said we have guns too. Is there anything you said whilst under the influence of your beers that you now, with the benefit of hindsight, maybe wished you hadn’t said?”

“No, I say it all the time. I’m not friends with them. I don’t like them,” West said, defending her remarks.

“They voted for all of this that’s happening to our country,” West continued, contending that the country is in the midst of a “constitutional crisis.”

West’s performance during the original forum sponsored by local outlets TV3 and the Connersville News Examiner went viral after she slurred her speech throughout the interview, opening up by talking about her role as a gig worker and how people should trust her in politics if they trust her with their groceries.

“I deliver a lot of groceries and packages for my community. So if you trust me, you know, delivering your groceries, [you] should trust me with your vote, you know. Yeah, I mean, come on,” she said before later going on a tangent about MAGA Republicans and how she would fire all Republicans.

“I wouldn’t let them – I mean, I don’t even talk to them. I don’t like them. I mean, they voted against our own state representative. Voted against her own party. I mean, what do you want me to say? I don’t like being around them. I mean, y’all did this to us. You all voted for us. You made this happen,” she said, ranting that she had been “threatened so many times to my face by MAGA, we’ll call them, because there’s Republicans who actually get it.”

“You know, there are good Republicans out there, but then there’s these MAGAs who are just racist and aren’t very intelligent at all,” she said, also accusing her sheriff’s nephew of “trying to blow my head off.”

“But you know, what are you gonna do?” she said, casually brushing it off.

When asked for her final word to voters, West lackadaisically replied, “We have guns too” before throwing her hands up and looking deeply into the camera.

Many social media users at the time concluded West was drunk, and they seemed to be right on the money, given her confession to Piers Morgan.