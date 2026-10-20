President Donald Trump is set to tout his “America First” immigration victories at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, this evening, highlighting the arrests of several migrants convicted of child sex crimes, robbery, and child abuse, Breitbart News has learned.

“President Trump stopped the invasion of our country and delivered Americans the most secure border in American history,” White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told Breitbart News.

Trump is expected to emphasize that his administration has delivered 17 consecutive months of zero migrant releases from the southern border, while an estimated more than three million illegal aliens have self-deported from the United States.

Among the migrants arrested in North Carolina under the Trump administration is Nelson Alexander Chay of Guatemala, a registered sex offender. Chay’s criminal record includes convictions for 16 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor involving obscene material. Chay has also been convicted of drunk driving.

Gustavo Cardenas Arreola, an illegal alien from Mexico with a final deportation order, was arrested in Graham, North Carolina. Arreola’s criminal record includes convictions for 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

ICE agents arrested Isidro Flores Rodriguez, an illegal alien got-away from Mexico, in Oxford, North Carolina. Rodriguez was previously convicted of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. Agents also arrested illegal alien Thong Vilaiphone of Laos, who has been convicted of possessing weapons of mass destruction, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and felony probation violation.

A federal immigration judge issued a final deportation order for Vilaiphone in February 1997.

Francis Martinez Alvarez, an illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested last month in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Alvarez was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and illegal re-entry. He was also previously arrested for first-degree kidnapping, discharging a weapon at an occupied property, assault, and second-degree trespass.

Alvarez, an illegal alien got-away, was deported in June 2007 and again deported last week by the Trump administration.

“Under the President’s leadership, 3 million illegals have left the United States and zero illegals have been released at the border in seventeen months,” Bis said. “The President’s law and order policies have contributed to the largest decrease in violent crimes in American history. Meanwhile, radical Democrats want to go back to their extreme open border policies, abolish ICE, cashless bail, abolish prisons and flood American communities with criminals.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.