Watch Live: Donald Trump and JD Vance Announce Fraud Whistleblower Program

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance announce a whistleblower program to report government fraud on Tuesday, October 20.

The Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program will pay Americans who report fraud that results in a conviction or other enforcement action up to $30,000.

Independent journalist Nick Shirley, who exposed alleged fraud among the Somali immigrant community in Minnesota last year, will reportedly be at the event announcing the program and receive a check from the president.