Abdul El-Sayed Funded by Fellow Co-Signers of Muslim Brotherhood Support Letter

Michigan Muslim Socialist Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed received over $25,000 from at least six men who co-signed a letter supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and calling for the organization to “purge” media and police in Egypt. The donations were reported by the Washington Free Beacon on Thursday.

El-Sayed has faced an avalanche of criticism over his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. The latest revelation is a 2012 letter in which 46 “leaders of the Egyptian community” in the United States backed a purge of the country’s media and police days after the country’s then-leader, Mohamad Morsi, unilaterally granted himself new powers.

“Dr. Abdul Rahman El-Sayed” of New York was the 33rd signature on the letter, the publication of which coincided with his time attending medical school at Columbia University, the Free Beacon reported.

The letter in part said the signers support the “revolutionary actions” of Morsi and derided voices in America and Europe that opposed the new regime.

One of El-Sayed’s fellow signers who has donated to El-Sayed is Dr. Hany Saqr, who identified himself as part of the “Egyptian Association in America.” He contributed at least $1,000 to El-Sayed’s senate campaign.

Saqr was listed in a 1990s phone directory of U.S.-based Muslim Brotherhood leaders in a filing by federal prosecutors in a terror financing case. He blasted current Egyptian president Abdel el-Sisi as a “dog of the Jews” because of his opposition to the group.

Another signer, Ahmed Shehata, criticized the attack on the Muslim Brotherhood in an opinion article for Roll Call in December 2013 and called on the United States to reinstate Morsi. A year later, Shehata attacked efforts to brand the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

Shehata, who serves as CEO of Islamic Relief USA, donated $500 to El-Sayed’s senate campaign and also gave the same amount to El-Sayed’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

Other contributors include doctors in Michigan and Texas who attended medical school in Cairo. The largest El-Sayed donor who also signed the letter is Dr. Hesham Gayar, who works in Michigan’s Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, specializing in oncology and proton therapy. In 2012, he signed the letter as a member of the “Egyptian Foundation” and contributed at least $7,000 to El-Sayed’s senate run and nearly the same amount in the 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

El-Sayed’s opponent in November, Republican Mike Rogers, called out the diminutive Democrat at their televised debate on Wednesday night.

“So, being bought off by the Muslim Brotherhood, having donors to his campaign from Hamas that support Hezbollah, is not a problem?” Rogers said at the debate. “If you are going to go to the United States Senate, we need to know: Are you for America or are you for these terrorist groups overseas? You can grin, and you can smile, and you can talk real pretty, but I’m going to tell you what, that is a risk to our national security.”

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.