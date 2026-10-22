Abdul El-Sayed Says It’s an ‘Unfortunate Choice’ to Put ‘Trans Women’ in Men’s Prisons at Epstein Victim Press Conference

It is an “unfortunate choice” to place biological men who believe that they are women in men’s prisons, Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed said during an Epstein victim press conference Wednesday.

At the Detroit press conference less than two weeks ahead of the midterm election, one questioner asked the Democrat Senate hopeful about the plight of “trans women” – dysphoric males who believe that they are women – being placed in prisons for fellow men. These individuals face, according to the questioner, “very,very high rates of sexual assault” and are not given help for their trauma.

The event attendee asked the candidate to “speak on the need for intersectionality” and “allyship” for these inmates.

El-Sayed – taking questions from behind a podium with the words “The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room” inscribed on the front – said he believes is an “unfortunate choice” to put men who believe that they are women in the same prisons as men who know they are men.

“What you’re speaking to is too often a choice that we make about failing to invest resources to keep people safe, and when it comes to investing resources to keep people safe, I think it’s important for us to realize that these are unfortunate choices,” he stated, adding that these are “unfortunate choices that we make that force people into positions of danger.”

“And what are we doing if we’re not actually invested in people’s safety, right?” he asked, concluding that the best way to deal with this is to “prevent it from happening, which means to make sure that people are safe and secure in their positions.”

He did not elaborate on how, exactly, that should be done, nor did he reveal if he believes that means that men who believe they are women should be housed in prisons alongside biological women.

Instead, El-Sayed said, “We need to be really thoughtful about protecting all folks, particularly in a situation where they are incarcerated and their safety is at the hands of the state.”

“They can’t do the things or take the protections. And I think about that with respect to any and everybody who is incarcerated,” he said, offering a vague answer.

El-Sayed added, “We need to make sure that we’re protecting folks’ safety and that we are putting everybody in a position where they’re not exposed to potential risk they don’t need to be exposed to.”

At no point in the exchange did El-Sayed mention the risk of women being assaulted by men placed into their previously sex-segregated prisons.

Despite popular belief, there is still “gender-affirming care” — leftist speak for puberty blockers, hormone therapy, genital mutilation surgery, and more – for prison inmates. The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the emergency request of the Trump administration to gradually end such medical services as the lawsuit continues on.

As Breitbart News reported:

At issue is a Bureau of Prisons policy adopted this year that would halt hormone therapy, surgery, and a range of day-to-day accommodations such as female undergarments, makeup, and wigs for inmates who identify as transgender. It followed an executive order Trump signed on his first day back in office in January 2025, which pledged to restore what he called “biological truth” and barred federal money for care meant to help inmates live as the opposite sex. Government lawyers maintained that the restrictions were the prison bureau’s own decision, not a product of the order, and that running a secure prison was justification enough on its own. Transgender inmates would lose nothing they truly needed, the administration argued, calling hormones and social accommodations “not medically necessary” for gender dysphoria.

Notably, El-Sayed has also appeared to express support for minors getting sex change surgery, hiding behind the “right to try.”

“I remember having great conversations with my conservative friends about right to try legislation, the idea that the government shouldn’t tell you what kind of healthcare you should have,” he said, adding, “I just think the government shouldn’t tell you what kind of healthcare you should have, and if you’re a minor, that should be between you and your doctor and your parents.”

This should come to no surprise, given that El-Sayed has includes gender-affirming care in his political platform. Ironically, while he suggests that the government should not be involved in healthcare decisions, he places his plea for gender-affirming care under his pitch for taxpayer funded Medicare for All.

“Everyone has the right to make personal decisions about their healthcare. Healthcare decisions should be made by a patient (and their parents if they are a minor) and their doctor–no one else. That includes reproductive and gender-affirming care,” his platform reads, as he promises to fight for the “right” to murder unborn children as well.

“Further, I oppose any effort to criminalize certain medications and the use of lawfare or funding cuts to stop healthcare providers from providing full-spectrum healthcare that meet all the needs of their diverse communities,” he vows.