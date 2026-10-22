Biden-Released Illegal Alien Freed from Jail in Sanctuary Oregon After Allegedly Killing Young Newlyweds

An illegal alien, released into the United States by the Biden administration, was freed from jail by officials in Deschutes County, Oregon, a sanctuary jurisdiction, after having allegedly killed newlyweds 25-year-old William Micah Carter and 24-year-old Jennifer Lynn Lower in December of last year.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, illegal alien Rajinder Kumar of India was driving a semi-truck with a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) when he jackknifed the truck and trailer, blocking both lanes on U.S. Highway 20 in Deschutes County.

Carter and Lower were in a Subaru Outback when they collided with the semi-truck. Both Carter and Lower were killed in the crash. The young couple had been married for just 16 days and were driving home from their second wedding reception at the time of their deaths.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials recently revealed that Kumar was released from local police custody in April of this year instead of being turned over to them as requested through an immigration detainer.

Oregon’s sanctuary state policies prohibit local police and sheriff’s offices from cooperating with ICE agents, even in cases involving violent criminal illegal aliens.

ICE agents were able to locate and arrest Kumar days after his release from jail. He has since been transferred back to state custody to face negligent homicide and reckless endangerment charges.

“Two Americans lost their lives, and their families deserve accountability. ICE worked closely with law-enforcement partners to ensure Kumar is returned to state custody to answer for the serious charges against him,” ICE’s Julio Hernandez said:

This coordinated action protects the public, supports the victims’ families, and ensures that an individual accused of these crimes does not evade justice. ICE will continue using every lawful tool available to protect the American people from criminal activity committed by illegal aliens. [Emphasis added.]

Kumar was apprehended by Border Patrol agents near Lukeville, Arizona, in November 2022 after he illegally crossed the southern border. He was subsequently released into the U.S. interior thanks to the Biden administration’s expansive catch and release policy.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.