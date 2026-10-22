Republican Study Committee (RSC) members are highlighting ahead of the November midterm elections the need to continue protecting taxpayer-funded food assistance programs from fraud following a nationwide federal enforcement operation that uncovered nearly $42 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud.

In statements to Breitbart News the lawmakers, including Reps. Rob Wittman (R-VA), Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Michael Guest (R-MS), and RSC Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX), emphasized the importance of combating SNAP fraud, protecting taxpayer dollars, and ensuring federal food assistance reaches the Americans who need it.

“I remain committed to protecting food assistance for vulnerable Americans while ensuring programs like SNAP are accountable and sustainable,” Wittman said. “The reported $42 million in SNAP fraud is unacceptable, and I applaud the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud for taking action to protect taxpayer dollars and ensure these resources reach Americans who truly need them.”

“Every taxpayer dollar stolen through SNAP fraud undermines the program’s mission of helping eligible Americans put food on the table. Democrats have failed to prioritize fraud prevention, leaving taxpayer dollars vulnerable to abuse,” Grothman said. “I applaud the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud for strengthening accountability and protecting these funds. Rooting out fraud helps preserve assistance for eligible Americans, and the savings should go toward reducing the federal deficit.”

Guest said, “More than 350,000 Mississippians rely on SNAP, and protecting access for those in need is essential. However, fraud diverts taxpayer dollars from our neighbors this program is intended to serve. The $42 million in SNAP fraud recently discovered across the nation by the White House Task Force could assist almost 220,000 Americans for a month. That’s enough to support over half of Mississippi’s SNAP recipients. I will continue working to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in our federal government.”

“SNAP exists so a family can put dinner on the table, and every dollar a fraudster steals is a meal taken from people with nowhere else to turn,” Pfluger said. “Thanks to Vice President Vance and the White House Task Force on Fraud, nearly $42 million in SNAP fraud has been uncovered in just 7 weeks, and the criminals behind it are about to learn that the free ride is over. No American should go hungry so a thief can live large.”

The lawmakers’ statements follow an October 21 Justice Department announcement that a nationwide enforcement operation targeted nearly $45 million in government losses, including nearly $42 million involving SNAP fraud. The crackdown, which began September 1 and involved 13 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Utah Attorney General’s Office, resulted in enforcement actions against more than 40 defendants. According to the DOJ, the SNAP funds involved could have provided food assistance to approximately 220,000 Americans for the month of October, based on fiscal year 2026 USDA data.

The cases included an alleged $29.7 million scheme involving stolen SNAP account information at Chicago food stores and a Georgia case involving rapper Mercedes New and an estimated $4.4 million in stolen benefits. Other investigations involved fraudulent benefit applications, SNAP trafficking, the resale of infant formula purchased with stolen benefits, and the exploitation of vulnerable recipients. Attorney General Todd Blanche said the schemes “siphoned millions from taxpayers and robbed struggling Americans of the benefits they depend on.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also announced on October 21 that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had begun a nationwide operation targeting illegal aliens accused of fraudulently obtaining SNAP benefits. DHS identified five individuals arrested by ICE, including nationals of Cuba and Haiti, and described the arrests as the beginning of a larger crackdown. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the administration is committed to “going after all these thieves and bringing them to justice.”