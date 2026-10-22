Eric Flores, a Republican vying to unseat incumbent Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) in Texas’s 34th Congressional District, said he witnessed the realities of the border crisis firsthand in Texas during his time as a solider on Operation Guardian Support during President Donald Trump’s first term.

“I was a soldier on Operation Guardian support back in 2017, 2018, under President Trump’s first initiative when he called us all to the border,” Flores said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“I was an operations officer, essentially commanding troops on the border. We launched the first 500 troops, myself and a senior lieutenant colonel… and the initiative was to put more border patrol badges back to the border to allow them to do their jobs. The previous administration had failed to do that,” he said, noting that resources were not as supported under Biden.

“When that surge happened, we needed to make sure that we had enough, you know, enough men and women in green to secure our border,” he said, explaining that what he saw “opened my eyes how broken policies, you know, under Sleepy Joe were when I was a federal prosecutor — I dismantled one of the largest human smuggling organizations down in South Texas.”

“It was just completely overrunning our border. You know, this criminal organization started was a transnational organization from Honduras, and they were trafficking and smuggling, you know, these illegals as far north as Boston, Massachusetts,” he said, explaining that they were exploiting the asylum claim, commercial airlines, and more.

“You name it, they were doing it. I mean, we were estimating anywhere from, you know, 1,000 to 2,500 illegal aliens a month. I mean, it was just ridiculous to see, you know, and to see how crazy these guys thought that they were on the right track. And even my opponent said they needed to loosen up on the border and to allow people to come in more freely,” Flores said. “Well, newsflash, you know that allowed 24 million illegal aliens into this country. I mean, just pretty ridiculous.”

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