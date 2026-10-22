Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia refer to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi” in their latest filing, renewing allegations and rumors that have circulated for years that the Somalia-born congresswoman married her brother.

“Before the Court are three Applications to unseal ex parte materials and proceedings related to a federal search warrant for the personal residence in the District of Columbia of Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar,” the filing, signed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, reads.

The reference to Omar as “Nur Said Elmi” renews allegations that have circulated for nearly a decade that her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is her brother. Such allegations, none of which have been proven, suggest that Omar married Said Elmi to help him secure immigration status in the United States.

In an interview with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday evening, Omar was asked if she was related to her ex-husband. Omar responded, “Not to my knowledge,” a reply that has since gone viral online.

As part of the raid on Omar’s Washington, DC, home last week, federal investigators reportedly took 17 items and collected DNA they reportedly hope will prove she committed immigration fraud.

In addition to an immigration fraud case against her, Omar is being investigated by Pirro’s office for potential financial crimes. The Biden administration investigated Omar’s finances after it was reported she had a multimillion-dollar net worth.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.