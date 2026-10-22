House Judiciary Committee Calls for Investigation of Trump Attorneys-Sanctioning Judge

According to a letter obtained by Breitbart News on Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee is calling on the Judicial Conference, an entity that handles administrative oversight for the federal court system, to investigate U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams over sanctions she levied against attorneys for President Donald Trump in a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the leak of his tax returns.

Williams, an Obama appointee, sanctioned Trump attorneys Alejandro Brito and Daniel Epstein, claiming the IRS suit was brought “to manipulate the judicial process to pursue benefits unavailable in litigation.”

The suit gained attention during Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation process before the U.S. Senate.

The letter, signed by House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), raises concerns about the timing and legal basis of the sanctions, Williams’ reliance on motions from politically aligned nonparties after the case had been voluntarily dismissed and penalties that included a state bar referral and a one-year restriction on an attorney’s ability to practice in the Southern District of Florida.

“We are concerned about her judicial political bias,” a statement from the House Judiciary Committee said.

Letter as follows:

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