Nolte: Podcaster Jennifer Welch Demands ‘Pistols Firing’ at ‘Antichrist’ JD Vance

Jennifer Welch, a left-wing podcaster who has interviewed the biggest names in the Democrat Party, is demanding that there be “pistols firing” at “antichrist” JD Vance to ensure he does not become president in two years.

In a broadcast that is sure to (and should) get the attention of the Secret Service, Welch vomited a pile of hate and violence at our current vice president that only a Democrat could get away with. If a Republican said something like this about Kamala Harris, he or she would be run out of politics.

Keep in mind that Welch is not some fringe podcaster. She is firmly embedded and welcomed in the Democrat Party. Here’s quick list of some of the high-profile Democrats she has interviewed:

Former President Barry Obama⁠

Then-Vice President Kamala Harris⁠

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ⁠

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Elizabeth Warren

Cory Booker

Adam Schiff

Chris Murphy

Jasmine Crockett

Ro Khanna

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Bernie Sanders

And here’s this very same Jennifer Welch targeting our current vice president for assassination, and using two methods, signaling her desire to see him murdered. First, she dehumanizes him as a “white supremacist,” the “Antichrist,” and a “sociopath” who is “not fit to be a father.”

Second, she declaratively calls for “pistols firing at all time [sic] towards this guy.”

Watch for yourself:

Now he wants to be the leader of the white supremacist party, and he has a Usha and four kids problem. But what does he do? He just sits there in a roundabout way all day, every day [and] demeans people with brown skin. And he thinks you’re stupid. Maybe MAGA, is I don’t know. But the coolest thing about JD Vance is that at some point, he wasn’t this white nationalist prostitute bigot… But he came out a complete Antichrist-style sociopath… JD Vance thinks two years from now he’s gonna be president of the United States. and we need to keep firing — pistols firing at all time [sic] towards this guy because he is not fit to be a father, he’s not fit to be a husband, he’s not fit to be vice president. He is a failed drag queen and a pathological liar to his core.

This is what Democrats do, and they do it with the full support of the corporate media.

Welch appears to be desperately calling for some mentally unstable leftist to murder JD Vance, to assassinate the sitting vice president, to gun down a husband and father of four, and to do it before it’s too late, before the “Antichrist” becomes president.

First she signals to the next Thomas Crooks, the next Ryan Wesley Routh, the next Cole Thomas Allen that Vance is not only not human, but that he represents an existential evil — here are her own words: “white supremacist,” “white nationalist prostitute bigot,” “Antichrist,” “sociopath” — who obviously must be stopped at all costs.

Then she uses a cunning rhetorical turn to signal and trigger someone in the increasingly violent transsexual world to assassinate Vance by referring to him as a “failed drag queen.”

Then she clearly calls for the remedy to stop this evil: “We need to keep firing,” she says, “pistols firing at all times towards this guy.”

Again, this isn’t some fringe podcaster. Jennifer Welch is a member in good standing, a welcome and cherished member among the highest echelon of the Democrat Party.

And her desperate call for a political assassination comes just two days after U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) openly bragged about her plan for the Democrats to reclaim power and then use her power to ruin the lives of young Republicans who become part of the political process:

I want to look at these signature cases and not just focus on the president, but on the people who enabled him. I want young people coming out of school to say, “Should I go work for the Trump administration? Like that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity.” I want them to be like, “Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that.” I want that deterrence message.

Democrats are no longer hiding their true intentions. Instead, they are hoping we don’t believe them.

Believe them.