Trump Signals More Iran Strikes — ‘We May Do It a Little Bit Further’

President Donald Trump warned Thursday that the United States may launch further strikes against Iran, as Washington and Israel prepare for a possible new offensive following the November midterm elections.

“We’ve knocked the hell out of them. And we may do it a little bit further,” Trump told reporters.

Asked how the war with Iran could affect the midterm elections, Trump acknowledged the political costs of military action but defended his decision to confront Tehran.

“One way, they love it because I’m doing what should have been done by other presidents. And another way, maybe they don’t. There’s a price to pay, which I knew immediately when I did it,” he said.

“But we can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” Trump insisted.

The president’s latest warning came less than a day after he suggested that a decision on Iran was approaching, amid reports that Washington and Israel were preparing for possible strikes after the midterms.

“We are going to have something one way or the other that’ll happen fairly soon,” Trump told reporters Wednesday night. “Most people seem to think it’s after the election, and we’re going to see what happens.”

Asked about negotiations with Tehran, Trump initially replied, “A little bit, but we’ll see what happens,” before adding moments later, “I think we’re not negotiating.”

The New York Times reported Wednesday that American and Israeli military planners had developed plans for a potentially three-day offensive targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile and drone arsenals, and energy infrastructure.

ABC News added Thursday that Israeli officials expect the joint offensive to follow shortly after the midterms, citing two Israeli sources familiar with the preparations.

“Hunting season is open as soon as the elections end and it’s obvious that they’re not going to wait long,” one source said.

The White House ruled out American strikes before November 3 but left open the possibility of renewed military action afterward.

“The United States will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said Thursday.

The report also disclosed that plans for renewed strikes were discussed during War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s unannounced visit to Israel on Monday, when American and Israeli officials exchanged new intelligence, according to one Israeli source.

The proposed targets include petrochemical facilities central to Iran’s oil industry and nuclear installations such as the heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain complex, which NBC News had previously identified as a potential target.

One Israeli source said the current plans did not include attacks on civilian infrastructure such as power plants.

Hegseth had publicly signaled that readiness Tuesday, saying American forces could resume operations if Trump gave the order.

“We’ve done historic devastation to their military capabilities, but if they’re not willing to give it up and the president asks to go even further — we’re prepared,” he told reporters.

American personnel are also being repositioned at military bases across the Middle East, in movements a source familiar with the preparations compared to those preceding the outbreak of war in February, according to the report.

U.S. Central Command declined to discuss specific deployments, citing operational security.

While Trump has publicly emphasized preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone further, directing Israel’s military and intelligence agencies to pursue the overthrow of Tehran’s ruling regime.

“There is only one way to remove this threat once and for all: overthrow the regime in Iran,” Netanyahu declared Wednesday. “And that is my directive to the IDF, the Mossad, and the security branches.”

The Israeli sources described regime change, rather than a negotiated settlement, as Netanyahu’s principal objective, while emphasizing that Trump alone would decide whether the United States participates in renewed joint strikes.

Iranian officials have threatened a broader war in response to renewed strikes, warning that American infrastructure throughout the region could become a target.

In an interview with Drop Site News, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary, Maj. Gen. Mohsen Rezaei, specifically threatened American communications cables, data centers, and artificial intelligence facilities.

“The United States has valuable assets in the region. In the event of war, cables, data centers and artificial intelligence facilities could also come within range,” Rezaei said.

“If the conflict begins again, we will have a broader plan,” he warned.

Separately, Mohammad-Saleh Jokar, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s Internal Affairs Committee, urged authorities to authorize nuclear weapons in the event of another American attack.

“I ask the Islamic Republic’s authorities – in defence of the country and for the purpose of deterrence – to permit the use of deterrent weapons, including nuclear weapons, in the event of a US attack on Iran,” Jokar said, according to Iran International.

He also called for suspending Iran’s obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if the United States launches another offensive.

Iran also showcased its attack-drone production Thursday, broadcasting footage of Arash drones being manufactured as Army Chief Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami touted expanded production facilities and substantial reserves of unmanned weapons.

Iranian state media claimed the Arash drones had undergone major upgrades, including an increase in warhead capacity from 50 to 100 kilograms, improved targeting systems incorporating artificial intelligence, and development of a jet-powered variant.

Despite the detailed military preparations, Trump has not authorized another offensive, leaving the decision over whether to resume strikes — and how far Washington is prepared to go — in the president’s hands.