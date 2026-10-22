Trump Tells Rally That Rep. Ilhan Omar Has Used a ‘False Name’

President Donald Trump called on Thursday for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to be disqualified from Congress and resign immediately.

Speaking at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, Trump accused Omar of winning an election under a false name after federal prosecutors identified her as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi” in a court filing, saying House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) should be informed that she should no longer serve in the chamber.

“So it’s not looking good because she used a fake name to be sworn in. I assume she must immediately have to resign from Congress,” Trump said.

“So please inform our great speaker of the House of Representatives, James Michael Johnson … that the Democrat party has just conceded her seat, that Ilhan Nur Said Elmi — her real name — has openly admitted to fraud and she will not be legally allowed to be a member of that august body any longer,” Trump added. “She won’t be able, I mean, I don’t know. If you get sworn in with a false name, I would imagine that’s pretty tough to remain.”

The Omar dispute is likely to continue through many months of charges, court hearings, and appeals.

Trump also criticized Omar’s response to questions about whether she had married her brother.

“When asked whether or not she married her brother today, they asked her, ‘Did you marry your brother?’ She said, ‘Not to my knowledge,’” Trump said. “That’s one of the worst answers I think I’ve ever heard. You know, I’ve heard some bad political answers. I could go over a lot of them, but that would be about the worst.”