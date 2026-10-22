Watch: JD Vance Checks on Woman Who Collapsed at Rally, Leads Crowd in Prayer for Her

Vice President JD Vance led a crowd in prayer after he checked on a woman who experienced a medical event and collapsed during a Thursday rally in Nebraska.

The woman reportedly “appeared to pass out in the stand behind the vice president” as he addressed the audience in North Platte, prompting him to recite The Lord’s Prayer and to abandon the podium to venture into the crowd.

“While they’re working on her, maybe those who are of the praying type will join me in a prayer,” Vance said, before leading the crowd in prayer:

As other rally-goers and medical personnel were attending to the woman, Vance called out, “How’s she doing?”

He then stepped down from the stage and climbed up into the stands behind him to check on her himself, later revealing that the woman told him that it was her “first rally,” according to Fox News:

Newsweek reported that the woman “appeared to recover.”

“My prayers are with the woman who had a medical emergency at today’s rally in Nebraska,” Vance wrote in a post on X following the event. “I hope she has a speedy recovery. Thank you to the medical staff and first responders who reacted swiftly to make sure she was taken care of, and to the crowd for making sure she was able to be attended to.”

Vance was in North Platte to rally for Nebraska Republicans Sen. Pete Ricketts and Gov. Jim Pillen, who are both up for reelection.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.