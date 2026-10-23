Bombshell Report Alleges that Ilhan Omar Is Not Her Real Name

A bombshell report from Fox News Digital alleges that Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) real name is not “Ilhan Omar,” but rather “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” the name federal officials used to refer to the Somali-born congresswoman in a recent court filing.

“Ilhan Omar is not the ‘real name’ of the Minnesota congresswoman, Fox News Digital has learned,” Fox News Digital’s Peter D’Abrosca reports. “Her real name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, according to two people familiar with the ongoing investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman, including a law enforcement source.”

The sources who spoke to Fox News Digital claim they have insider knowledge of the federal immigration probe into Omar that saw her Washington, DC, home raided by agents last week.

In particular, the sources alleged to Fox News Digital that Omar has lived under an alias in the United States and that she actually shares the same last name as her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi — apparently making him Omar’s brother.

At a rally Thursday evening, President Donald Trump mentioned a recent court filing from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro that referred to Omar as “Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

“So it’s not looking good because she used a fake name to be sworn in,” Trump told the crowd in Sioux City, Iowa. “I assume she must immediately have to resign from Congress.”

In an interview with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday evening, Omar was asked if she was related to her ex-husband. Omar responded, “Not to my knowledge,” a reply that has since gone viral online.

As part of the raid on Omar’s Washington, DC, home last week, federal investigators reportedly took 17 items and collected DNA they reportedly hope will prove she committed immigration fraud.

In addition to the immigration fraud investigation, Omar is being investigated by Pirro’s office for potential financial crimes. The Biden administration investigated Omar’s finances after it was reported she had a multimillion-dollar net worth.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.