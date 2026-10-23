The U.S. general fertility rate hit a new “record low” in 2025, according to final birth data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday.

Last year, the general fertility rate was 53.2 births per 1,000 females ages 15-22 — a decrease of 1 percent from 53.8 in 2024, the federal agency found.

The CDC found that birth rates decreased for females ages 10-29 and increased for women ages 30-44. The rate was unchanged for women ages 45-49.

Specifically, birth rates decreased for females between the ages of 10-14 from 0.2 births per 1,000 females in 2024 to 0.1 births in 2025. For teen girls ages 15-19, the birth rate decreased 7 percent from 12.6 in 2024 to 11.7 in 2025. For women between the ages of 20-24, the birth rate decreased 6 percent from 55.8 in 2024 to 52.3 in 2025. The rate for women ages 25-29 went down 4 percent from 89.5 to 85.7, per the data.

There were a total of 3,612,012 births in the U.S. last year, a less than 1 percent from 3,628,934 in 2024.

The findings continue a decadeslong trend of decline. One hundred years earlier in 1925, the general fertility was double what it is now, at 106.6 births per 1,000 women ages 15-44, per CDC data. The average woman today has fewer than two babies, well below replacement rate.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.