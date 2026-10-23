Federal agents have arrested 10 foreign nationals in North Carolina this month, accusing them of illegally voting in several of the nation’s elections in recent years, Breitbart News has learned.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), nine green card holders and one illegal alien were arrested on October 14 and 15 and charged with illegally voting in federal elections.

“These aliens have been arrested and charged with illegally voting in multiple elections,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement. “They knowingly violated our laws. Now, thanks to the devoted patriots of HSI and our partners at the Department of Justice, these aliens will have to answer for violating the sacred right of Americans to elect their own leadership.”

WATCH — Sec. Markwayne Mullin Says DHS Under Trump Pushing Migrants Back Across Border:

Those foreign nationals arrested and charged are:

Edduard Omar Majano-Sosa, an illegal alien from El Salvador, charged with false claim to citizenship for illegally registering to vote in 2024 and voting by an alien. He illegally voted in the 2024 general election. He illegally entered the United States in July 2022 near El Paso, Texas, and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration. He was arrested by HSI on October 15, 2026. He is facing an additional charge of prohibited person with a firearm for a pistol that was found in his vehicle during the arrest. Karl Paul Fout, an alien from Germany, charged with false claim to citizenship for illegally registering to vote in 2008 and voting by an alien. He illegally voted in SEVEN general elections from 2008 to 2024. Fout’s criminal history includes prior convictions for TWO counts of possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to sell and deliver and possession of cocaine. He was arrested by HSI Cary on October 15, 2026. He was lawfully admitted to the United States in February 1960. Lawton Caswell Broomfield E McKenzie, an alien from Jamaica, charged with false claim to citizenship for registering to vote in 2007 and 2012 and voting by an alien. He illegally voted in THREE general elections between 2012 and 2024. McKenzie’s criminal history also includes convictions for manufacturing, possession, or distribution of controlled substances and arrests for disorderly conduct while intoxicated by alcohol or drugs, battery, disturbing the peace, trespassing, communicating threats, assault, and driving while impaired. He was arrested by ICE on October 15, 2026. He was lawfully admitted to the United States in November 1986. Lionel Paul, an alien from Haiti, charged with false claim to citizenship for registering to vote in 2024 and voting by an alien. He illegally voted in the 2024 general election. He was arrested by HSI Cary on October 15, 2026. Paul’s criminal history also includes arrests for fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and assault. He became an LPR in October 2018. James Edward Herrmann, an alien from Germany, charged with false claim to citizenship for registering to vote in 2018 and voting by an alien. He illegally voted in TWO general elections between 2018 and 2024. Herrmann’s criminal history also includes a conviction for larceny. He was arrested by the FBI on October 14, 2026. He was lawfully admitted to the United States in December 1983. Ramona Abreu-Exia, an alien from Germany, charged with false claim to citizenship for illegally registering to vote in 2004 and voting by an alien. She illegally voted in EIGHT general elections from 2004 to 2024, as well as in the 2008 primary election. She was arrested by the FBI on October 14, 2026. She was lawfully admitted to the United States in October 1977. Mervin Sylvester Bogle, an alien from Jamaica, charged with falsely claiming citizenship to vote. He illegally registered to vote in 2024, and illegally voted in THREE general elections between 2008 and 2024. He was arrested by the FBI on October 15, 2026. He was lawfully admitted to the United States in February 1981. Robert Harold Corbett, an alien from Canada, charged with false claim to citizenship for registering to vote in 1998 and voting by an alien. He illegally voted in SIX general elections between 1998 and 2024. He was arrested by the FBI on October 14, 2026. He was lawfully admitted to the United States in December 1963. Ludgardys Olena Matthews, an alien from Panama, charged with false claim to citizenship for registering to vote in 2009 and voting by an alien. She illegally voted in THREE general elections between 2018 and 2024, as well as in the 2020 primary election. She was arrested by HSI Cary on October 15, 2026. She was lawfully admitted to the United States in October 1986 and was granted LPR status in September 2015 under the Obama Administration. Gjina Gojcaj McDonald, an alien from Montenegro, charged with false claim to citizenship for illegally registering to vote in 2008 and voting by an alien. She illegally voted in SEVEN general elections from 2008 to 2024, as well as in the 2012 primary election and the 2019 special election. She was arrested by the FBI on October 14, 2026. She was lawfully admitted to the United States in February 1969.

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director David Venturella said the arrests send a message that “election laws are not optional, and those who violate them will be held accountable.”

The arrests are part of a broader Trump administration initiative to weed out noncitizen voting in the nation’s elections.

Last week, for instance, ICE agents arrested Mukeshkumar Somabhai Chaudhari, a foreign national, in Minnesota after he was charged with knowingly making a false claim of American citizenship to vote in the 2024 election.

“Let this be a message to any non-citizens out there who are thinking about voting in our elections: If you illegally vote, we will arrest you, and you will be charged,” Mullin said. “Only American citizens should be electing American leaders.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.