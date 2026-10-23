First lady Melania Trump has secured an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to temporarily halt military operations in the southern Ukrainian city of Oleshky, where humanitarian aid will begin arriving October 29 and preparations for civilian evacuations will get underway.

Marc Beckman, exclusive senior adviser to First Lady Melania Trump, told Breitbart News, “First Lady Melania Trump successfully secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, localized to the city of Oleshky. Humanitarian aid, including medicine, food, clean water, and medical personnel, will begin entering the city on October 29, 2026. Furthermore, planning for the evacuation of civilians will commence.”

“First Lady Melania Trump’s accomplishment is significant, as it represents a meaningful step toward lasting peace in this war-torn region,” Beckman continued. “I applaud Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation in providing critical humanitarian relief to the people of Oleshky.”

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The agreement, announced October 23 by the Office of the First Lady, will temporarily suspend all military action within Oleshky, where residents face ongoing fighting, limited access to essential supplies, and dangerous conditions caused by the war.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster,” Melania Trump said. “Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water.”

“The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks,” she continued. “It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible.”

According to the announcement, Melania Trump and her representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to establish the terms of the localized ceasefire. Serving in the formal role of “Exclusive Intermediary,” the first lady initiated discussions with both countries and helped coordinate the agreement’s objectives, logistical procedures, implementation timeline, and terms.

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“Non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require,” Melania Trump explained. “Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine.”

The first lady also addressed plans for documenting the humanitarian operation.

“I have also secured an impartial American media organization to accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process,” she said. “This will play a significant role in ensuring that the wishes of each family are faithfully respected.”

The humanitarian situation in Oleshky came to Melania Trump’s attention during a private discussion at her Fostering the Future Together event in New York City during the 81st United Nations General Assembly, according to her office.

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Following that discussion, the first lady and her representative used an existing communication channel established through their previous efforts to reunite children separated from their families by the war.

“My representative and I immediately leveraged the communication channel we established with Russia and Ukraine through the previous six reunifications of 34 children,” Melania Trump explained. “Both nations promptly assigned teams to coordinate the complex mechanics involved, including demining. All parties have worked around the clock since that moment.”

Oleshky is located in southern Ukraine, across the Dnipro River from Kherson. Before the war, the city had approximately 24,000 residents, but its population has since fallen to an estimated 1,700 to 2,000 people, primarily elderly individuals who have been unable to evacuate. Approximately 50 children also remain in the city, according to the estimates cited in the announcement.

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No formal demographic count has been conducted in Oleshky since 2022. The city has remained on the front line throughout the war, with much of its population displaced or evacuated. Approximately 90 percent of its territory was flooded following the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.

President Donald Trump also commented on his wife’s diplomatic efforts Friday morning when asked if she would participate in trilateral peace talks.

“No, but it’s not the worst idea I’ve ever heard,” Trump said. “What she wants to do is save children, and that’s her focus. Both sides are cooperating with her. Doing a very good job.”

As Breitbart News exclusively reported August 17, Melania Trump facilitated the reunification of a 34th child with their family after being displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war, marking the sixth round of reunifications since she authored a peace letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin dated August 15, 2025, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska.

The first reunification occurred in October 2025, followed by additional rounds in December, February, April, late July, and August 2026. “There is nothing more powerful than reuniting a mother with her child after an extended period of time,” the first lady told Breitbart News at the time.