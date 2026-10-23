Exclusive — Rep. Scott Perry on PA Congressional Race: ‘It’s Close’

The race in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District is “close” after the redistricting efforts, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Perry described the matchup in his district, previously an R+12 but reduced to an R+3 after redistricting efforts which he believes were unconstitutional.

“It was changed, in my opinion, unconstitutionally by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court when the maps were redrawn. They didn’t like the map, which is their prerogative. They should have sent it back to the legislature, but it’s a heavily, heavily left-leaning socialist Supreme Court. So they just drew the map themselves, and who’s there to question them?” Perry said, explaining that this has created a much tighter race.

In fact, the Cook Political Report currently lists the district as lean Democrat.

“This is the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and so they, you know, they changed it from an +R12 to an +R3, and they’ve been pumping money into it in craziness ever since then. And of course, this cycle is no different. A record amount of money,” Perry said, estimating that Democrats may have dumped as much as $25 million into his district.

“We’re, you know, hardworking, just taxpaying regular people that, you know, go to you know fill a lunchbox and go to work every morning. We’re not used to 25 million dollars in craziness raining down on us. They’ve been running ads against me nonstop since my last election, and, you know, they say anything. They’re allowed to literally say anything they want to without any justification and… any factual reference, and that’s what they’ve been doing,” the incumbent explained.

“So obviously, it’s close,” he admitted. “People see the news. They see the commercials for two years straight, and they’re like, ‘I don’t know.’ You know, people don’t — people don’t watch the bills in Washington that closely, right? And so, when you can characterize them any way you want to, people are unsure, so people have questions,” Perry said, expressing hope that voters see the truth in the week and a half leading up to Election Day.

“But I think you know, in a few days, a week and a half, people are going to be like, ‘Wait a minute! I’m not voting for crazy. This other party wants to raise my taxes. They said so. They want to close our prisons and release the prisoners. They want to shut down our local police. They want to have drag queen story hour in my local library with my kids in there, and they want to open the border. I’m not sure any of that. Why would I vote for that? And so, maybe I’m not sure about this guy based on all the two years of negative advertising. But I’m not going to do — you know, I’m not going to vote for insanity over normal,'” he said.

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