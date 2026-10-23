Exclusive: Trump EPA Amasses $1.6 Trillion in Savings Through Deregulatory Agenda

The Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has amassed $1.6 trillion in savings for the American people through its deregulatory agenda, and it is highlighting those realities on a new webpage, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

The EPA has been rolling out a series of webpages highlighting the victories for the American people under President Trump’s leadership.

“Since the first moment President Trump was sworn back into office, EPA has been relentlessly delivering on our commitment to be exceptional stewards of your precious, hard-earned tax dollars, SAVING AMERICANS OVER $30 BILLION!” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced earlier this month, showcasing the webpage, which details how the EPA has been “aggressively fixing” the mess left behind by the Biden administration.

Those savings include $30 billion in cancelled grants, $257 million in contract cancellations, and $825 million per year in reduced contracting.

This week, the Trump EPA is rolling out the last in the webpage series highlighting the agency’s wins for the American people. This page, Breitbart News exclusively learned, focuses primarily on the administration’s efforts to slash unnecessary regulations and streamline permitting, resulting in $1.6 trillion in savings for the American people through this deregulatory agenda. All the while, these actions promote economic prosperity while protecting the environment. The EPA has done this, in part, by tackling California’s “de facto nationwide EV mandate by working with Congress through the Congressional Review Act process,” as well as streamlining permitting.

The Trump EPA points to what the administration inherited from the Biden administration, revealing that EPA rules “accounted for more than $1.3 trillion of roughly $1.8 trillion in cumulative federal regulatory costs.” This included rules on power plant greenhouse-gas emissions, vehicle emissions, climate mandates for oil and gas, and other forms of red tape that piled on the cost for consumers, resulting in higher energy and gas prices.

But Trump has worked with lawmakers to slash some of these requirements, kicking off last year, as Congress passed six Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions, permanently nullifying prior EPA actions. President Trump signed these, repealing a truck EV mandate that raised shipping costs, the 2024 methane fee on American energy producers, and more. In February 2026, leaders rescinded the 2009 Endangerment Finding. Per the EPA: All greenhouse gas emission requirements on vehicles that followed, and all off-cycle credits (including the federal start-stop feature incentive for manufacturers to make your vehicle die at every red light and stop sign). This was the largest deregulatory action in U.S. history! Estimated savings: more than $1.3 trillion, including roughly $2,400 per new vehicle. Months later, in September, Americans saw a repeal of the majority of the Biden administration’s greenhouse gas emission requirements for power plants – another deregulatory victory.