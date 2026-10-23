Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) says she is “working class” despite her annual congressional salary of $174,000. Omar made the claim as federal investigators probe her finances.

In an interview with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes, Omar said she is “working class” and lives “paycheck to paycheck,” unlike other members of Congress. Omar has the same base salary as most other members of Congress, which stands at $174,000 annually.

“What is your financial situation?” Hayes asked Omar, to which she responded, “I mean … it’s working class, I guess, like paycheck to paycheck still. We’ve got four kids and you know, we live like a basic life.”

“There are some of us that don’t come from wealth and don’t have wealth,” Omar said, referring to her colleagues in Congress.

Omar’s remarks come as United States Attorney Jeanine Pirro has revealed that the Somalia-born congresswoman’s finances are being investigated by her office, in addition to an immigration fraud probe by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In January, the New York Times reported that the DOJ opened an investigation into Omar’s finances in 2024.

“The Justice Department under the Biden administration opened an investigation into Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, in 2024 to scrutinize her finances, campaign spending, and interactions with a foreign citizen, according to people with knowledge of the matter,” the Times reported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.