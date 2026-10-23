Ilhan Omar on Allegations Her Name Is Different: ‘My Name Has Always Been Ilhan Omar’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) responded to the reports and allegations that her name is not “Ilhan Omar,” but “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” stating that her last name has always been “Omar.”

In a post on X, Omar responded to a post from the Rapid Response 47 account which shared President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post about how Omar’s name is allegedly “not Ilhan Omar” but that it is “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.”

Omar labeled the Republican Party as being the “pedophile protection” party and claimed that it was “laundering right-wing conspiracy theories through the most corrupt” Department of Justice (DOJ).

“The pedophile protection party’s president is laundering right-wing conspiracy theories through the most corrupt DOJ in American history,” Omar said. “Whenever the news turns bad, this creep reaches for one name: mine. So let’s make it crystal clear. My name has always been Ilhan Omar.”

“Maybe you should focus on what your VP’s real name is,” Omar added.

“It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with,” Trump said in a Truth Social post from Thursday. “When asked whether or not she married her brother, she said, ‘Not to my knowledge.’ In other words, she somehow didn’t know?”

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that in a filing from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, the Democrat congresswoman is referred to as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi”:

“Before the Court are three Applications to unseal ex parte materials and proceedings related to a federal search warrant for the personal residence in the District of Columbia of Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar,” the filing, signed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, reads. The reference to Omar as “Nur Said Elmi” renews allegations that have circulated for nearly a decade that her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is her brother. Such allegations, none of which have been proven, suggest that Omar married Said Elmi to help him secure immigration status in the United States.

During an interview on MS NOW’s All In, when asked by host Chris Hayes if Omar was related “at all” to her ex-husband and if there was a “weird kernel of truth” to the allegations, Omar responded with, “not to my knowledge.”