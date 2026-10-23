Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Breaks with SCOTUS in New Hampshire Voter ID Fight

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson broke with her fellow justices Thursday regarding a fight over student ID and the midterm elections.

Fox News reported Friday that Jackson was the only justice to publicly dissent while other justices may have done the same but chose not to be identified on the court order.

The outlet said she stood alone against the court’s decision “allowing New Hampshire to block the use of student ID cards in the upcoming midterm elections.”

The article continued:

Other justices on the court cited the longstanding precedent “that lower federal courts should ordinarily not alter the election rules on the eve of an election,” and said that lower courts failed to argue that the specific case in New Hampshire warranted an exception to the tradition. Jackson, however, argued the proximity to an election should not get in the way of properly applying the law. “I respectfully dissent because — even, and perhaps especially, when an election is looming — I would not disturb a clearly justifiable federal-court order issued to ensure that the public receives accurate information about a State’s electoral processes,” she wrote.

State law currently bars the use of student IDs as a person’s main form of identification, UPI reported Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against their use for the midterms in New Hampshire.

“In a brief court order, the justices granted an emergency request by the state, which was backed by the Republican National Committee,” the outlet said.

Prior to her confirmation in March 2022, Jackson, who was nominated by then-President Joe Biden (D), was unable to define the word “woman” during her confirmation hearing, Breitbart News reported.

Then former-President Donald Trump (R) later said during a rally in Georgia that if Jackson could not define a “woman,” she was unable to interpret the Constitution.

“The left has become so extreme that we now have a justice being nominated to the Supreme Court who testified, under oath, that she cannot say what a woman is. If she can’t even say what a woman is, how on earth can she be trusted to say what the Constitution is?” he stated.

After she was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, conservatives pointed out her “radical anti-life views” and said she would be a “rubber stamp” for liberal dark money groups, Breitbart News reported in April 2022.

“During her roughly four years on the Supreme Court, Jackson has broken from the rest of her colleagues in areas such as campaign finance, immigration, and congressional map litigation,” the Fox article stated.

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