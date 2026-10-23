Poll: Democrat Peggy Flanagan Narrowly Leads Republican Michele Tafoya in Minnesota U.S. Senate Race

Democrat Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is narrowly leading renowned sports broadcaster Republican Michele Tafoya in the Minnesota U.S. Senate race, new polling shows.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released on Thursday shows Flanagan leading Tafoya 48 percent to 45 percent — within the survey’s ±3 percentage point margin of error. Seven percent of likely voters polled say they are undecided.

“In a state that Democrat Kamala Harris won 51 percent to 47 percent in 2024, Flanagan is supported by 91 percent of Democratic voters, as well as five percent (5 percent) of Republicans and 43 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party,” according to the survey report. “Eighty-seven percent (87 percent) of Republicans would vote for Tafoya, along with six percent (6 percent) of Democrats and 46 percent of unaffiliated voters. Eleven percent (11 percent) of unaffiliated voters are still undecided.”

The survey found a 23-point “gender gap” in the Minnesota U.S. Senate race. Women favor Flanagan 54 percent to 40 percent, while men favor Tafoya 51 percent to 42 percent. The survey shows that 57 percent of women voters are “very excited” to vote, compared to 51 percent of men.

Broken down by age, Flanagan leads 51 percent to 33 percent among voters under 30, while voters ages 40 to 64 support Tafoya.

The survey was conducted with 1,182 likely Minnesota voters between Oct. 20-21, 2026. The margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.