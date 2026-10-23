U.S. intelligence has warned that Iranian plots to kill Americans abroad have reached “advanced stages,” as Washington reduces diplomatic staffing across the Middle East amid mounting threats and the prospect of renewed military strikes against Tehran.

The warning was contained in an unclassified October 23 memorandum from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, obtained and published by Axios, which reported that the intelligence was among the factors driving the diplomatic drawdowns.

“Through various channels, we have received intelligence that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel,” Clayton wrote. “The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries.”

The memorandum, which also copied CIA Director John Ratcliffe, warned that intelligence concerning the Iranian threats was relevant to more State Department personnel than were currently cleared to receive it.

Clayton said the information had already been shared with appropriately cleared senior State Department officials and offered to downgrade as much of the sensitive intelligence as possible so Rubio could distribute it more widely.

The document did not identify specific targets, disclose the nature of the alleged plots, or name the countries outside the Middle East where Americans could be at risk.

U.S. officials have separately confirmed the memorandum’s authenticity to multiple news outlets, including CNN, which also obtained a copy. A U.S. official told Al Arabiya English Washington correspondent Joseph Haboush that Iranian plots targeting American officials, alongside threats of attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis, were informing staffing adjustments at U.S. embassies operating under restrictions across the Middle East.

The warning comes as the State Department reduces its diplomatic presence across the Middle East in response to threats from Iran and its Houthi allies.

Earlier this week, Washington ordered nonessential personnel and family members to leave its embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran amid intensified Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.

CNN first reported Friday on staffing adjustments at several diplomatic posts, including facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, as American officials weighed the possibility of a broader regional confrontation.

On Friday, the department also ordered staffing reductions at U.S. embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan, according to a U.S. official cited in the report.

“We decided that due to the threat of Houthi attacks and Iranian terror plots we need to reduce our footprint and keep only essential staff,” the official said.

The security measures come amid increasingly explicit Iranian threats against American forces and military installations across the region.

On Thursday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened to extend the conflict to American military bases in the region if U.S. forces continued escorting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

“The US military must know that if this trend continues, the conflict will extend to its bases in the region,” the IRGC warned.

Separately, Reuters reported Friday that two senior Iranian security officials had described contingency plans for broader retaliation if Washington or Israel resumed strikes, including attacks against undersea communications cables and military installations.

“If Iran is attacked, there will be no more red lines… from undersea cables to military bases, including covert ones,” one official warned.

The developments come as President Donald Trump has escalated his warnings of renewed military action against Iran, threatening Friday to launch another round of Operation Epic Fury unless Tehran reaches an agreement with Washington.

“We may do another little Epic Fury, or they’ll agree,” Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida.

“If they’re smart, they’ll just say, ‘Let’s get down to business.’ But, you know, I doubt they’ll do that because perhaps they’re not smart,” he added.

Multiple outlets have reported in recent days that the Trump administration is considering renewed military strikes against Iran, potentially after the November midterm elections, with possible targets including the country’s missile and drone capabilities, energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities.

No decision to launch another operation has been announced.