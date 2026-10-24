‘No Enemy Dares to Threaten Me’: Ilhan Omar Shares Video with Somali Diss Track

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) posted a video Friday of herself walking beside a Minnesota lake with her husband, set to a Somali song the lyrics of which describe humiliating enemies and making them “suffer and cry,” according to a translation obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

The 27-second clip shows Omar with her husband, Tim Mynett, accompanied by “Nimaan Ciilayba Icaaya,” a song by Somali rapper Ilkacase Qays featuring singer Hodan Abdirahman.

“Less scrolling, more strolling. Enjoying our beautiful Minnesota lakes,” Omar wrote. Her caption did not mention President Donald Trump or identify anyone as the target of the song:

The Free Beacon interpreted the music choice as a swipe at Trump amid federal investigations involving Omar’s immigration records and financial disclosures. The outlet said it commissioned a certified English translation of the Somali lyrics.

“The almighty has given me strength,” the translated lyrics read. “If I confront you in the afternoon, by evening, I will teach you a lesson and keep you awake throughout the night. Yes, you will suffer and cry in seething. You will scream like a demon.”

Another passage challenges the singer’s opponents:

“Let me show you who I am. No enemy dares to threaten me,” the song continues, according to the translation. “Let the enemies die of seething. We are the ones who rule this land.”

The Free Beacon also reported that the lyrics refer to subjugating and humiliating enemies. Those words come from the song’s translated lyrics, rather than remarks Omar made in the video.

Omar has appeared with both performers before. According to the Free Beacon, footage uploaded to YouTube shows her singing and dancing with Qays and Abdirahman at a gathering in May. She was also filmed dancing beside Qays at the Somali Global Awards in Minneapolis in June.

Omar’s post came less than two weeks after Homeland Security Investigations agents searched her Washington, DC, home on October 12. The Justice Department confirmed that investigators carried out a court-authorized search as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

Investigators are examining whether Omar or her late father provided inaccurate information on immigration documents. The inquiry reportedly includes questions about her birth date and whether she qualified to obtain citizenship through her father’s naturalization in 2000. Omar has denied wrongdoing.

A court filing identified her as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.” That wording does not, by itself, establish the longstanding allegation that she married her brother, which Omar has repeatedly denied.

Speaking Thursday at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, Trump said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) should be informed of the filing and argued that Omar should leave Congress.

“So it’s not looking good, because she used a fake name to be sworn in. I assume she must immediately have to resign from Congress,” Trump said.