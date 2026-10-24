Report: ‘Champagne Communist’ AOC Travels in Luxury on Midterm Socialist Crusade Against the Rich

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) election effort has spared no expense staying at posh hotels and tapping luxury services while the so-called “champagne communist” rallies left-wing supporters against the wealthy in midterm campaign appearances.

On Friday, the New York Post reported “nearly $50,000” was spent on “upscale stays” in the past seven months during the congresswoman’s campaign to help other Democratic candidates as well as her own reelection.

According to the Post:

The New York Democrat’s campaign forked over $47,000 on 45 hotel charges across the country since April, including a $5,044 bill at The Memphian — a bougie boutique hotel in Memphis, with spa services and an extravagant, animal-themed rooftop bar, filings show. The campaign also racked up bills for $1,599 and $2,694 bill at the 4-star The Candler Hotel in Atlanta, which boasts an acclaimed restaurant and a historic landmark high-rise, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The campaign also spent $2,274 at The Talbott, which the tabloid described as a a “charming 4-star hotel in Chicago’s trendy Gold Coast neighborhood.”

The outlet also cited expensive stays Thompson Central Park and Hyatt Seville NoMad in Manhattan, both hotels rated as luxury-tier properties.

The Post also reported that the hotel bills it cited were for her entire team and may have included multiple stays for multiple nights.

With a reputation as the House’s “tax the rich” spokesperson, the lawmaker known as “AOC” has been using her high-profile popularity to boost other Democratic candidates for the November midterms while polling as a viable potential candidate for president in 2028.

Not unexpectedly, the hotel revelations drew heat from a Republican candidate running for office in New York.

North Country businessman Anthony Constantino, who is seeking to replace Rep. Elise Stefanik’s seat in the 21st House District, previously told the Post he has pumped $7 million of his own fortune into his race.

He bashed AOC for living large on other people’s money.

“All Democrats want to do is take donor money and buy nice things for themselves. AOC is a con artist,” Constantino told the outlet.

GOP state comptroller candidate Joseph Hernandez, who escaped from Cuba with his parents and found a career in the U.S. as a healthcare executive, said of Ocasio-Cortez, “She’s a champagne communist.”

“I grew up in an actual communist country, where the people in charge lived like kings while everyone else waited in line for bread,” he said. “Donor or taxpayer money, they spend it like it’s their own.”

The Post reported that Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of The Bronx and Queens, also had a penchant for “luxury car services.”

Her campaign spent $1,791 for the Queens-based driving service, Golden Class Limo, along with $659 for the Northern Virginia-based Singh Car Service, according to filings reviewed by the outlet.

The lawmaker popular with the left-wing base of the party apparently has a big war chest at her disposal.

The outlet reported that Ocasio-Cortez has raised more than $37 million this year for her congressional campaign alone, “including $24 million from donors who gave under $200.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.