The Department of War released its seventh tranche of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files on Friday, including a memo detailing a recently sighted triangular object in the western United States that disappeared at a fighter jet-like speed of an estimated 1,800 miles per hour.

The memo states the incident happened in 2026, with two observers, described as “federal law enforcement agents,” documenting their accounts.

From an observation post on a ridgeline on an evening with clear skies, the agents witnessed the craft, estimated to have a 13 to 15-foot wingspan, a 6 to 9-foot fuselage, and a maximum thickness of 1 to 2 feet vertically.

The aircraft is described as making “a slow, controlled, perfectly vertical ascent directly over the ridge line” for “approximately 10 seconds,” climbing a few hundred feet “without tilting, swaying, or wobbling.”

It did so silently, without the agents observing any “propulsive apertures, rotating elements, rivets, panels, windows, canopy,” or cabin structures. From there, it “entered a stable hover” for approximately 20 seconds, without drift or oscillation.

During that time, the agents used infrared to gauge the aircraft’s thermal signature, and “the entire airframe presented a spatially uniform thermal signature with no localized hot spots, engine heat signature, or exhaust plumes.”

“No heat shimmer, vapor trail, or particulate discharge was detected,” the memo adds.

The craft then transitioned rapidly into a “high-speed horizontal flight” from the hover and maneuvered with speed like a “military fighter jet” for two to three seconds in silence before disappearing, per the memo. No instrumented speed measurement was obtained.

The transition from stable hover to high-speed horizontal flight occurred without observable acceleration ramp, gradual pitching, or momentum, and immediately following the hover, the unidentified craft appeared to transition from a stationary position to rapid horizontal flight.

The unidentified craft executed a fluid banking turn and steep, terrain-conforming descent into the canyon and did not wobble, oscillate, or drift in the wind during any part of its transit, and as it banked to follow the canyon’s path its physical profile shifted relative to the observers. The entire horizontal transition, bank, and descent lasted approximately two to three seconds before the craft disappeared behind intervening terrain.

No wreckage, vegetation damage, or ground scarring was observed the next morning during a ground survey of the canyon.

This is one of many documents released in the seventh tranche of UAP files. The tranche also includes a report on an investigation into Sherman Ranch, nicknamed “Skinwalker Ranch,” in Utah. The tranche of files is available for public viewing here.